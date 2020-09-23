Obuah made the plea in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Jerry Needam, on Wednesday in Port Harcourt.

He said the call became necessary as the clamour for his expulsion gathers support.

“As true and evident as it has shown that the APC lost the Edo governorship election, largely because of Oshiomhole’s intransigence and arrogance, expelling him at this material time could only translate to political suicide for the already beleaguered Edo-born politician.

“As an elder statesman and core politician, I can discern the degree of regret and remorse that goes on in Oshiomhole’s mind and he should, therefore, be forgiven,’’ Obuah said.

The former PDP boss also said that as a state PDP stalwart and elder statesman who understood the intricacies of party politics, losing the national chairmanship of the APC in a manner he did, and also losing the arguable position of ‘father of Edo politics’, is more than enough punishment for Oshiomhole.

“I’m indeed sorry for the Edo APC supporters on the account that the state had suffered in the hands of Oshiomhole both as Edo state governor and as the national chairman of the party.

“Nonetheless, I beseech you to forgive him but if contrary to my plea, you are still bent on discarding him, I think the PDP will definitely not accept him into our more responsible and united party,’’ Obuah said.