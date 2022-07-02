Don't fall for social media drama, wait for your time, Melaye advises Obi

Melaye's appeal was contained in a video clip shared of his Facebook page on Friday, July 1, 2022.

The former lawmaker admitted that Obi was indeed a good product, but argued that the time was not right for him to actualise his presidential ambition, adding that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, is a better fit for purpose.

he said, “By the grace of God he (Obi) has the potential of being the president in the nearest future. I celebrate you and I celebrate your movement for a new Nigeria. While I celebrate you, I want to advise you that your time is not now. You have to wait for your time.

“I have listened to your postulations, arguments, deliveries, and campaigns and I can say 90 percent of your campaigns are dwelling on reducing the cost of governance.

“You are a great Nigerian and I salute your political and intellectual sagacity. You are one Nigerian that I know that tomorrow, there’s a space for you. But for today, let us forget the social media drama and Diaspora euphoria.

“The truth of the matter is that we need a unifier and a Nigerian than can solve the problem of insecurity and that will have intel from every security facet of our national life. We need a Nigerian that will get intel from Cameroon, Mali, Chad, Benin Republic and others.

“We need a Nigerian that has that capacity to solve the problem of Boko Haram, bandits, and others because he has intel from all the neighboring countries and that Nigerian today is Atiku Abubakar,” Melaye said.

Obi is one of the frontline candidates ahead of the 2023 presidential election owing to his growing popularity in the southern part of the country, as well as his strong followership on social media.