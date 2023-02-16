ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Food security: Farmers say Buhari has failed, endorse Obi for president

Nurudeen Shotayo

The farmers endorsed Obi primarily because of his promise to change Nigeria from a consuming economy to a productive one.

Food security: Farmers say Buhari has failed, endorse Obi for president.
Food security: Farmers say Buhari has failed, endorse Obi for president.
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The body argued that the current administration had made little effort to ensure that Nigeria achieve food sufficiency since it came on board almost eight years ago.

This was stated by the National President of UNIFAN, Pastor Akinlami Aduragbemi, while addressing its members and representatives of other related associations, including the All Farmers Association of Nigeria in Abuja on Thursday, February 16, 2023, The Punch reports.

Therefore, the farmers announced their endorsement of Labour Party presidential flag-bearer, Peter Obi, for president with the hope that he would revamp the nation's agricultural sector.

The UNIFAN president added that their support for Obi was informed by his record of performance in agricultural sector during his eight-year tenure as Anambra State Governor.

Aduragbemi argued that Obi was the best choice for the farmers, especially due to his pledge to change Nigeria from a consuming economy to a productive one.

While speaking, the Grand Patron of UNIFAN, Stephen Osunkeye, said he had not seen any serious intervention to resolve the food crisis and pervading hunger in the land in the past few years.

Osunkeye's words: “Apart from always being at home, calls from family, friends and images we see and the cost of food make one feel unhappy. Even the Staple common food and produce become so expensive and unavoidable for the average Nigerian.

“In my opinion, from the last few years till now, there has not been any serious intervention in the food crisis and hunger. Farmers have not been supported adequately, especially farmers in grassroots with agricultural incentives.

“From what I have heard from him (Obi), in terms of making Nigeria a productive nation, he should give high support to farmers, settle issues of farmers and herders, provide low interest and soft loans to farmers.

“He must also make sure agriculture has a reasonable budget. All the country’s food baskets should be secure and receive funds for expansion.”

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Food security: Farmers say Buhari has failed, endorse Obi for president

Food security: Farmers say Buhari has failed, endorse Obi for president

My husband not that wealthy, I begged Shettima's wife for N2m - Remi Tinubu

My husband not that wealthy, I begged Shettima's wife for N2m - Remi Tinubu

N200 notes not enough to go round, Falana tells Buhari

N200 notes not enough to go round, Falana tells Buhari

Mixed reactions in Osun over Buhari’s approval of old N200 notes

Mixed reactions in Osun over Buhari’s approval of old N200 notes

Makinde tells Tinubu 'who' Oyo people will vote for

Makinde tells Tinubu 'who' Oyo people will vote for

Gbajabiamila faults CBN implementation of naira swap policy

Gbajabiamila faults CBN implementation of naira swap policy

Suspected Meningitis outbreak kills 38 in Jigawa

Suspected Meningitis outbreak kills 38 in Jigawa

Plateau residents commend Buhari on re-introduction of old N200 note

Plateau residents commend Buhari on re-introduction of old N200 note

Emefiele orders banks to make N200 notes available to customers

Emefiele orders banks to make N200 notes available to customers

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Manir-Dan' Iya, Gov Tambuwal’s deputy dumps PDP 2 weeks to 2023 election (Tribune)

BREAKING: Gov Tambuwal’s deputy dumps PDP 2 weeks to 2023 elections

What are Tinubu’s biggest obstacles to victory?

What are Tinubu’s biggest obstacles to victory?

Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola and the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran better known as Jandor. (CoreTV)

Being my cameraman not enough to make you governor — Fashola tells Jandor

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Saad Abubakar III

2023 Elections: Why I cannot support Tinubu - Sultan of Sokoto