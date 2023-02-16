Food security: Farmers say Buhari has failed, endorse Obi for president.

The body argued that the current administration had made little effort to ensure that Nigeria achieve food sufficiency since it came on board almost eight years ago.

This was stated by the National President of UNIFAN, Pastor Akinlami Aduragbemi, while addressing its members and representatives of other related associations, including the All Farmers Association of Nigeria in Abuja on Thursday, February 16, 2023, The Punch reports.

Therefore, the farmers announced their endorsement of Labour Party presidential flag-bearer, Peter Obi, for president with the hope that he would revamp the nation's agricultural sector.

The UNIFAN president added that their support for Obi was informed by his record of performance in agricultural sector during his eight-year tenure as Anambra State Governor.

Aduragbemi argued that Obi was the best choice for the farmers, especially due to his pledge to change Nigeria from a consuming economy to a productive one.

While speaking, the Grand Patron of UNIFAN, Stephen Osunkeye, said he had not seen any serious intervention to resolve the food crisis and pervading hunger in the land in the past few years.

Osunkeye's words: “Apart from always being at home, calls from family, friends and images we see and the cost of food make one feel unhappy. Even the Staple common food and produce become so expensive and unavoidable for the average Nigerian.

“In my opinion, from the last few years till now, there has not been any serious intervention in the food crisis and hunger. Farmers have not been supported adequately, especially farmers in grassroots with agricultural incentives.

“From what I have heard from him (Obi), in terms of making Nigeria a productive nation, he should give high support to farmers, settle issues of farmers and herders, provide low interest and soft loans to farmers.