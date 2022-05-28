RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Senator Folarin beats 2019 flag bearer, others to Oyo APC governorship ticket

Senator Teslim Folarin (APC-Oyo Central), has emerged the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Oyo State.

Senator Teslim Folarin. (ThisDay)
Folarin emerged candidate after polling 954 votes in the primaries held at the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium on Thursday in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that Folarin, a former Senate leader, is the current Chairman, Senate Committee on Local Content.

NAN reports that the governorship primary in the state, conducted by the Sen. Tokunbo Afikuyomi-led Committee, had six other aspirants – Chief Adebayo Adelabu, Mr Akeem Agbaje, Mr Akeem Alao, Mr Akeem Agbaje, Dr Azeez Adeduntan and Chief Adeniyi Akintola (SAN).

NAN reports that Folarin polled 954 votes, Aďelabu 327, Agbaje 15, Alao six, Adeduntan two votes while Akintola had no vote. There were 11 invalid votes.

Dr Abdullahi Kuso, the Secretary of the committee, who doubled as the returning officer, declared Folarin winner of the primary, having polled the highest number of votes.

Folarin, in his acceptance speech, expressed undiluted resolve to rescue Oyo State from what he called “maladministration of the PDP-led government”.

“I wholeheartedly accept my nomination as Oyo State Governorship Candidate of the APC for the 2023 general elections.

“First of all, I solemnly give glory to Almighty Allah for His Divine Grace that catapulted me from being an aspirant to the 2023 governorship candidate of our great party.

“My most sincere gratitude to the 1,755 delegates that participated in the primary elections. I pledge never to let them down,” he said.

He said that with their continuous cooperation, understanding and support, “we shall return Oyo APC to winning ways in 2023."

According to him, “my nomination by majority of our party delegates has further reinforced my conviction that God and the good people of Oyo State are indeed behind my 2023 Rescue Mission.

“I want to state that there is no victor, no vanquished in the contest for the 2023 governorship ticket of our great party,” the other aspirants are also eminently qualified to govern our dear state.”

“Let’s come together as family members to build a formidable and indivisible Oyo APC that is capable of ensuring electoral victories in 2023,” he said.

