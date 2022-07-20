Finally, Adeleke receives certificate of return from INEC

The certificate was presented to him in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

Adeleke, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, was announced the winner of the election on Sunday, July 17, 2022.

He emerged the winner of the Osun governorship election with 403,371 votes.

Adeleke polled the highest vote to beat his major contender, Governor Gboyega Oyetola who polled 375,027, and Action Democratic Party (ADP) Kehinde Atanda as the second runner-up.

Recall, Davido, Adeleke's nephew, had dragged the electoral umpire, INEC, via his verified Twitter handle, challenging the commission for failing to issue a Certificate of Return to Adeleke who won the Osun poll on Sunday, July 17, 2022, within 48 hours.

The tweet reads, “48hrs after our @AAdeleke_01 victory at the Osun Gubernatorial elections, we are yet to receive our certificate.

“@inecnigeria should we send you fuel money? LOL Please no one should tamper with the will of the Osun People! Issue the certificate as required by Law!"