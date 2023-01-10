FG reacts to alleged threats to 2023 election

What FG said: Responding to security concerns by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the FG said no amount of threat could stop the election as planned.

“Let me use this opportunity to respond to inquiries from the media over a widely-circulated report, credited to an INEC official, that the 2023 general elections face a serious threat of cancellation due to insecurity,” Minister of Information Lai Mohammed, said at a press conference.

“The position of the Federal Government remains that the 2023 elections will be held as planned. Nothing has happened to change that position.

“We are aware that INEC is working with the security agencies to ensure that the elections are successfully held across the country.

“The security agencies have also continued to assure Nigerians that they are working tirelessly to ensure that the elections are held in a peaceful atmosphere. Therefore, there is no cause for alarm.”

PDP reacts to threats on elections: The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has reacted to the alarm raised by the Chairman of the INEC, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, on Monday, January 09, 2023, about how next month’s polls are threatened due to the state of insecurity in most parts of the country.

The party has come out to say nothing short of a free, fair and credible election would be acceptable to it during the general election which starts next month.