FG orders airlines to relocate ahead of inauguration ceremony
FAAN noted that that directive may cause some inconvenience, but the safety and security of all individuals involved in the event were prioritised.
The directive was communicated in a memo by Kabir Mohammed, the Regional General Manager of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria.
Mohammed stated that the temporary relocation was necessary in order to ensure the safety and security of all parties involved in the high-security event.
All aircraft parked at the GAT are to be relocated to alternate airports before May 22. Mohammed acknowledged that the directive may cause some inconvenience, but reiterated that the safety and security of all individuals involved in the event were of utmost importance.
In line with international practices, Mohammed expressed confidence that the temporary relocation of aircraft was the best course of action. Any questions or concerns regarding the directive were welcomed and could be directed to the relevant authorities.
President-elect Tinubu emerged victorious in the presidential election with 8,794,726 votes. He is set to replace President Buhari, who expressed his eagerness to hand over power and go home after eight years in office.
