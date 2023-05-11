The sports category has moved to a new website.

FG assures continuation of projects under Tinubu's administration

Ima Elijah

The Federal Executive Council vowed to continue working to serve Nigerians until their last day in office.

President Muhammadu Buhari with President-elect Bola Tinubu
President Muhammadu Buhari with President-elect Bola Tinubu

The meeting, chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, saw the ratification of various contracts worth billions of naira, as the council vowed to continue working to serve Nigerians until their last day in office.

The council approved the sum of ₦449.9 million for the development of Airport Master Plans for 17 airports in the country. These airports include the Murtala Mohammed Airport Lagos and the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport Abuja, alongside others such as Port Harcourt, Kano, Owerri, Benin, Enugu, Maiduguri, Yola, Kaduna, Calabar, Ilorin, Sokoto, Ibadan, Jos, Akure and Katsina airports.

Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President, also revealed that the Council had approved two major contracts for Ogoni in the second phase.

The first project is a ₦22.8 billion water project, while the second is a ₦107 billion award for the remediation of newly identified hydrocarbon impacted sites along the shoreline of Ogoni land.

In connection to this, the Buhari administration has explained why it is still awarding contracts, with less than 28 days to tenure expiration

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

