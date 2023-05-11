FG assures continuation of projects under Tinubu's administration

The meeting, chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, saw the ratification of various contracts worth billions of naira, as the council vowed to continue working to serve Nigerians until their last day in office.

The council approved the sum of ₦449.9 million for the development of Airport Master Plans for 17 airports in the country. These airports include the Murtala Mohammed Airport Lagos and the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport Abuja, alongside others such as Port Harcourt, Kano, Owerri, Benin, Enugu, Maiduguri, Yola, Kaduna, Calabar, Ilorin, Sokoto, Ibadan, Jos, Akure and Katsina airports.

Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President, also revealed that the Council had approved two major contracts for Ogoni in the second phase.

