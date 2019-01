Festus Keyamo, Director, Strategic Communications of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, has called on Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the PDP, to abandon his campaign, throw in the towel and endorse his major challenger, President Muhammadu Buhari of the APC.

Keyamo’s call arose on the back of Atiku’s insistence that Buhari acquired Keystone and 9Mobile—companies valued at billions of Naira--through fronts.

The presidency has rejected the claims and investors in both companies have slammed the PDP and Atiku for going to town with the allegations.

According to Keyamo, “the widely published refutal (sic) by investors in Etisalat and Keystone Bank that the family members of President Buhari have nothing to do with both companies is another indication of the fast-collapsing campaign of the Presidential Candidate of the PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and that of the PDP.

“The result of the fact-check which was published in some news outlets, clearly shows the depth of desperation, deceit and debauchery to which the Atiku campaign has sunk. They have no moral compass, no scruples, no direction in their present attempt to smear just everyone in sight in order to run a campaign of ‘we-are-all-corrupt.’

“Rather than respect the feelings of Nigerians by offering clear-cut responses to straight-forward allegations of tax-evasion, grand corruption in and out of office, impending sealed indictment waiting for him in the US, Atiku Abubakar has decided to drag the world down with him as he goes down in a blaze of infamy. He has decided to go with wild, unsubstantiated allegations against the President and Vice President, throwing caution to the wind in the process. We alerted the public about this impending avalanche of fake news a few days ago”.

'Sinking campaign'

Keyamo also said since Atiku’s campaign is fast sinking, abandoning his presidential bid would be the most sensible step he can take at the moment.

“This is the classic hallmark of a sinking campaign boat, clutching at straws, as Nigerians have woken up to the realisation that these are deceitful people who have nothing to offer. That is how its Vice-Presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi was reeling out false statistics with a straight face throughout the Vice-Presidential debate. Till today, he has not apologized to Nigerians for taking them for a ride. It is a real shame.

“We call on Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and the PDP to apologize to Nigerians and especially the family of the President for adopting this unwholesome tactics and telling tales by moonlight that have clearly backfired.

“The public space is now full of jokes about President Buhari buying the whole of Dubai, Abu Dhabi, the National Stadium and even the Presidential Villa. Instead of making a mockery of a serious campaign with such infantile lies, Atiku Abubakar should admit it is all over for him and the PDP, throw in the towel and endorse the candidacy of President Buhari.

“We would be sad to see that happen because democracy desires a healthy contest, a serious challenger and a competent opposition. But as it is, with nothing more to campaign about, it is the only way for him and his party to save face and still retain some modicum of honour before the Nigerian people for future engagements - that is if they survive this massive rejection by the Nigerian people as a result of their bare-faced lies”, the APC presidential campaign spokesperson added.

Atiku has doubled down on his allegation that Buhari acquired Keystone Bank and 9Mobile. The former Nigerian Vice President has called on the anti-graft agency, EFCC, and the National Assembly, to investigate the allegations.