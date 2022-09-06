Festus Keyamo opens up about dragging Tinubu to court

Who then did Keyamo sue?: According to him, “I sued the Lagos State House of Assembly”.

Background to story: The Spokesperson for the Atiku Abubakar Campaign Organisation, Daniel Bwala, presented “receipts” to show that Keyamo, who also doubles as the APC campaign council spokesman, once sued the former Lagos State governor for an alleged certificate forgery.

In a statement to the press, Keyamo faulted the claim.

“I never sued Tinubu. No. I sued the House of Assembly seeking an interpretation of the law,” the minister said.

He added that the Supreme Court has already laid the matter to rest.

“Once the Supreme Court pronounces on an issue, it becomes binding on even the lawyer who loses and he is bound to obey and defend the judgment of the court. So assuming (which is not conceded) that I made any kind of accusation in the matter, once the Supreme Court ruled, that was the end of the matter and from that moment, it behoves me to stop pushing a matter already laid to rest by the highest court of the land and defend the decision.

“So, once the issue was laid to rest, we move on.

“Anyone who thinks I would still harbour any kind of resentment more than 20 years later should examine his/her head,” Keyamo said.