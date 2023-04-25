The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Femi Fani-Kayode endorses Orji Uzor Kalu for senate presidency

Ima Elijah

Fani-Kayode believes that Kalu's unwavering loyalty to President-elect Bola Tinubu and the APC make him the right choice for the position.

FFK and Kalu fist-bump
FFK and Kalu fist-bump

Recommended articles

In a statement released on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, Fani-Kayode expressed confidence that Kalu would lead the 10th Senate competently if elected as the Senate President.

He believes that Kalu’s unwavering loyalty to President-elect, Bola Tinubu, and the All Progressives Congress (APC) make him the right choice for the Senate President position.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Senator Orji Kalu and Senator Sani Musa are both very close to me and I am proud to call them my brothers. I believe that the Nigerian Senate would be safe hands in their hands as Senate President and Deputy Senate President."

He further added that their leadership would make the opposition parties have sleepless nights, the Senate would be strong, bold and reliable, the APC would flourish and go from strength to strength, and the Nigerian people would be the better for it.

Fani-Kayode wishes them well in this race and believes that they have the support of millions of party leaders and supporters.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Energy poverty has to be tackled headlong — Osinbajo

Energy poverty has to be tackled headlong — Osinbajo

Lagos PDP suspends chairman, deputy; constitutes 7-man disciplinary committee

Lagos PDP suspends chairman, deputy; constitutes 7-man disciplinary committee

Femi Fani-Kayode endorses Orji Uzor Kalu for senate presidency

Femi Fani-Kayode endorses Orji Uzor Kalu for senate presidency

FG woos Indian investors with land

FG woos Indian investors with land

1.6 million candidates to sit for 2023 UTME

1.6 million candidates to sit for 2023 UTME

Guinean Ambassador reveals details behind viral Tinubu helicopter video

Guinean Ambassador reveals details behind viral Tinubu helicopter video

JAMB begins 2023 UTME as candidates express satisfaction with process

JAMB begins 2023 UTME as candidates express satisfaction with process

Southeast group hails Tinubu’s return, tasks him on inclusiveness

Southeast group hails Tinubu’s return, tasks him on inclusiveness

US President Biden to run for 2nd term

US President Biden to run for 2nd term

Pulse Sports

Chelsea give reasons for Mauricio Pochettino appointment after Graham Potter disaster

Chelsea give reasons for Mauricio Pochettino appointment after Graham Potter disaster

Al Ahly favorites as BAL set to resume with Nile Conference in Egypt

Al Ahly favorites as BAL set to resume with Nile Conference in Egypt

Nigeria’s third-tier football league will use technology to develop talents

Nigeria’s third-tier football league will use technology to develop talents

Atalanta vs AS Roma: Mourinho 'ready' to come out of retirement to play

Atalanta vs AS Roma: Mourinho 'ready' to come out of retirement to play

Super Eagles legend Jay-Jay Okocha’s €150m claim is ludicrous. Here’s why

Super Eagles legend Jay-Jay Okocha’s €150m claim is ludicrous. Here’s why

Africa's best of Omanyala, Tebogo, and Matadi face off in stacked 100m at Botswana Golden Grand Prix

Africa's best of Omanyala, Tebogo, and Matadi face off in stacked 100m at Botswana Golden Grand Prix

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State (top left) and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State (top right) both won re-elections for another four years in office; while Abba Yusuf of Kano State (bottom left) and Alex Otti of Abia State (bottom right) won their first elections as governors

How APC, LP, NNPP, PDP shared 28 states in 2023 governorship elections

Peter Obi.

I agree with Buhari on what Nigerian youths need to do - Peter Obi

Peter Obi insists the won the 2023 presidential election. (Daily post)

I won’t give up until I reclaim your mandate - Obi assures his supporters

Peter Obi isn't picking my calls, Apapa laments over LP chairmanship tussle.

Peter Obi isn't picking my calls, Apapa laments over LP chairmanship tussle