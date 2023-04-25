Femi Fani-Kayode endorses Orji Uzor Kalu for senate presidency

In a statement released on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, Fani-Kayode expressed confidence that Kalu would lead the 10th Senate competently if elected as the Senate President.

He believes that Kalu’s unwavering loyalty to President-elect, Bola Tinubu, and the All Progressives Congress (APC) make him the right choice for the Senate President position.

Fani-Kayode's tweet

“Senator Orji Kalu and Senator Sani Musa are both very close to me and I am proud to call them my brothers. I believe that the Nigerian Senate would be safe hands in their hands as Senate President and Deputy Senate President."

He further added that their leadership would make the opposition parties have sleepless nights, the Senate would be strong, bold and reliable, the APC would flourish and go from strength to strength, and the Nigerian people would be the better for it.