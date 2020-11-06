The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari, Femi Adesina, says those who think he will not have a life after his boss calls time on his political career in 2023, should quit playing God.

Adesina gets quite a lot of flak for defending a president who is often derided as incompetent and aloof in several circles.

The president's spokesperson hasn't helped his cause either--churning out a raft of ill conceived, tone deaf statements and essays now and again to defend his boss' unpopular policies.

In a piece titled, ‘We have different paths to tread in life,’ Adesina acknowledged that “even life does not last forever."

The president's spokesperson said only God can determine the trajectory of his life hereinafter.

“It’s in the womb of time. But the longest is 2023…We have our entrances and exits. I look forward to mine,” he wrote.

'Handing everything to God'

Adesina reminded everyone that those who served as aides to presidents since 1976, did well for themselves afterwards and so would he.

Adesina wrote about his professional odyssey from a reporter to a newspaper editor-in-chief before his appointment by the president in 2015.

Femi Adesina is the president's Special Adviser on Media and Publicity [Guardian]

The former President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors said, “On the very first day in my current office, I already handed over the last day to God. The last day would always come. Even life does not last forever.

“Why have I decided to write this piece? The ill will, malediction I hear from some tiny, envious quarters. He is now anti-people, because he’s S.A to the President. He will go down.

"He will come back to meet us, unheralded, unsung. He will be uncelebrated. Really? I dey laff. Who are they talking about. Me? No. It can’t be me, because my destiny was long hidden in Christ and in God.

President Buhari retained Femi Adesina as spokesperson when he won re-election in 2019 (Facebook/Femi Adesina) Facebook/Femi Adesina

“Those who served before me have all succeeded in their different ways, no matter what people choose to believe, or say of them. They served their principals faithfully. I will do same to mine.

"Nobody will determine what happens next. Only God will do. We have different paths to tread in life. And it is determined by the higher powers.”

Adesina coined the phrase 'Wailing wailers' to describe incessant critics of the Buhari administration.

Buhari won re-election for a second term in office in 2019.