The presidential candidate of the Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN), Fela Durotoye, has vowed to build 3,750,000 new houses if elected president next month.

While speaking at a town hall meeting with presidential candidates on the state of Nigeria's housing market on Saturday, January 12, 2019, Durotoye said he'll build millions of new houses in the first four years of his presidency.

He said, "At the core of every development must be a compelling vision. When people see the benefit of that vision, it's easy to commit to it.

"A Fela Durotoye-led government will share the vision of doubling our building capacity in every year. Starting year one, 250,000 houses; year two with 500,000 houses; year three with 1 million houses and year four with 2 million houses.

"In the first four years of our administration, we're committing to seeing the construction of 3.75 million houses."

The business consultant and leadership coach said he would declare a state of emergency on housing if he's elected and create a national emergency housing fund to the tune of N1 trillion.

He said every stakeholder from state and local governments, to the private sector, especially development agencies, have parts to play to actualise his housing goals for the nation.

"The second thing is to ensure that we have a policy framed around something called Collective Social Responsibility (CSR) meaning that we understand that housing is not just a government problem to be solved, it's a societal problem that needs to be solved.

"So we're going to see how we're going to drive and inspire the private sector and ordinary citizens to work together," he said.

He also disclosed his plan to create temporary shelters where homeless Nigerians can stay for a night as long as they accept to be part of a skills acquisition programme.

"If you're willing to be part of a skills acquisition programme, you have a tent. You can go and stay in that place," he said.

The presidential candidate said he'd ensure that his national housing vision would grant every Nigerian access to "cheap, affordable, safe, attractive and, most importantly, functional homes".

He called on Nigerians to stop voting for the political class that has failed to develop the nation in many areas for decades.

"2019 is the year to decide whether you want an old Nigeria, that now has 108 million homeless people in the most blessed country on earth, or you want a new Nigeria where you have access to a safe, attractive, and affordable house and shelter.

"In the new Nigeria, every child above the age of six not only has a roof over their head but also a bed that is their own," he said.

Other presidential candidates present at Saturday's event, which took place at the University of Lagos in Yaba, are Kingsley Moghalu of the Young Progressive Party (YPP), Obiageli Ezekwesili of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), Omoyele Sowore of the African Action Congress (AAC), and Isaac Ositelu of the Accord Party (AP).

Other presidential candidates that were billed to speak at the event but failed to show up are President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Jerry Gana of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Nigerians will go to the polls to elect a new president on February 16, 2019 with Buhari and Atiku considered to be favourites to win.