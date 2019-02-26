The presidential candidate of the Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN), Fela Durotoye, has urged his supporters to be proud despite the disappointing result of the 2019 presidential election.

In a signed statement released on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, the business coach said his supporters should be proud of what they managed to achieve during the campaign for the election.

He noted that even though his supporters might feel "disappointed about the numbers", they should "cheer and be proud" for acting as a shining light to inspire people to get their permanent voters' cards (PVC) and also join political parties.

He said, "So, hold your head up high, walk tall with pride because you believed in the New Nigeria, voted for it, volunteered, donated and spread the word, despite all those who said yours was a wasted vote. A vote for light is never a waste, no matter how many choose darkness.

"So here's what I want you to do. When you see the numbers come in for the New Nigeria, don't be disappointed; cheer and be proud because you know people like you in far off states, shone their light in the darkness and chose the New Nigeria over the old one.

"And that is something to be proud of."

He assured his supporters that the journey to a new Nigeria will continue "until our schools, police force, health care, civil service, private sector, economy and all of Nigeria is covered by light".

"So Arise Nigeria and shine, for your light is come. The New Nigeria is here," he concluded.

Durotoye performs poorly in presidential election

The results of the election are currently being collated and announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at its collation centre in Abuja.

According to the 12 states that were announced on Monday, February 25, Buhari won 7 states while Atiku won 5, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Buhari won in Ekiti, Osun, Kwara, Nasarawa, Kogi, Gombe and Yobe with a total of 2,976,721 votes while Atiku won in Ondo, Abia, Enugu, Ebonyi and the FCT with a total of 2,690,616 votes.

Durotoye only scored a total of 2,902 votes in all 12 states.