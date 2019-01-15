This might explain why many Nigerians are taking to the internet to try and find out as much information as possible about him before they make up their minds for the election that's only five weeks away.

According to Google Trends data which reflects search interests relating to different topics on a weekly basis, here is a quick rundown of the things Nigerians were searching for about Durotoye between January 1 and January 8, 2019:

Who is Fela Durotoye

Adetokunbo Olufela Durotoye is a business consultant, leadership expert, motivational speaker, and a politician.

His political party

The 47-year-old is the presidential candidate of the Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN) in the 2019 general election.

Which state is Fela Durotoye from

Fela Durotoye is a native of Okemesi, Ekiti State.

Fela Durotoye's marriage

Durotoye is married to popular make-up artist and the CEO of House of Tara, Tara Fela-Durotoye. They have three children, all boys, together.

Who is better between Fela Durotoye and Sowore

This one will be left in the court of public opinion until Nigerians go to the polls on February 16.