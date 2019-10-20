Aliyu made the commendation in a statement issued by her Special Assistant on Media, Mr Austine Elemue, on Sunday in Abuja.

She described the choice of Onoja as a perfect political combination for the state and the ruling All Progressives Party (APC) in the Nov. 16 governorship election.

Aliyu also described the relationship between Gov. Yahaya Bello and Onoja as trustworthy and cordial, noting that their relationship predates the emergence of Bello in 2016.

“Onoja has been an ally of the governor for long as their relationship goes way back. A friend is someone difficult to find and someone you can always count on when times are tough.

“A friend understands that you may not always get along, but you should always try and be there for them and look out for them.”

A seven-member Judicial Panel of Enquiry was set up by the Kogi State Chief Judge, Justice Nasir Ajanah, on Aug. 26 to investigate allegations of gross misconduct against the deputy governor, Mr Simon Achuba.

ALSO READ: Babachir Lawal wants Tinubu to replace Buhari in 2023

Chairman of the panel, Mr John Baiyeshea, submitted the report to the Speaker, Kogi House of Assembly, Mr Matthew Kolawole, at plenary which led to the impeachment of the former deputy governor.

Onoja was sworn in on Saturday as the new Deputy Governor of the state.