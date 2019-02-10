The former Governor of Ekiti state, Ayo Fayose has warned the Zamfara state, Abdul’Aziz Yari against inciting violence.

According to reports, Yari threatened that no election will be held in the state if the All Progressives Congress (APC) will not participate in the election.

In 2018, INEC barred the APC in Zamfara state from all the elections following its failure to submit the names of its candidates elected from its primary elections by October 7, 2018.

Emergency rule

Fayose alleged that Yari’s comment is part of the plot by the Federal Government to incite violence in Zamfara and thereafter declare a state of emergency making it impossible for elections to be held.

The former Governor also called on the international community to focus its attention on Zamfara state.

Fayose, in a statement issued by his media aide, Lere Olayinka said “Now that their plot to impose emergency rule on Zamfara state so that electoral process can start afresh to enable APC field candidates has failed, they are now trying to throw the State into more violence to prevent elections from holding.

“Having surrendered his powers as Chief Security Officer of the State, he should stop making statements capable of inciting violence just because APC will not field candidates in the elections.

“It should be noted that Kabir Marafa, the senator representing Zamfara Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly on the platform of the APC said on January 31 that he doesn’t give a damn if the party (APC) loses in Zamfara in forthcoming elections.

ALSO READ: 5 Things that happened when Fayose visited the EFCC headquarters

“It is instructive to note that exactly five days after Senator Marafa made this widely publicized statement, suspected bandits killed his sister, Ade Marafa, and abducted her husband in Zamfara State.

“Should this be called a coincidence or linked to the comment Senator Marafa made?”

The Zamfara APC’s internal squabbles made it difficult for it to present a unified list before INEC’s deadline.