Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, is having a ball abroad--luxuriating on a beach and sunbathing; while swaying this way and that to some salsa beats in the arms of a Caucasian beauty.

All because he actually can.

And if the images of a Fayose who is on trial for corruption back home in Nigeria, irks you so much, he wants you to do him a favour and eat your heart out--by running to a nearby transformer and handing the machine a bear-hug.

To cut to the chase, Fayose is still on trial for an alleged N6.9billion fraud allegedly perpetrated while he supervised affairs in Ekiti from 2014 to 2018.

The trial of Fayose

Fayose who is being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), was first arraigned on October 22, 2018 before Justice Mojisola Olatoregun alongside his company, Spotless Investment Ltd, on an 11-count charge.

He had pleaded not guilty to the charges and was granted bail on October 24, 2018 in the sum of N50 million with two sureties in like sum.

Former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose arrives the EFCC office in 2018 with a shirt that says it all (SaharaReporters)

On July 2, 2019, Fayose was re-arraigned before Justice Aneke after the case was withdrawn from Justice Olatoregun.

Fayose would plead not guilty to the charges and was allowed to enjoy his bail while the case was adjourned to November 28, 2019.

Fayose was also alleged to have received a cash payment of five million dollars (about N1.8 billion) from Sen. Musiliu Obanikoro, a former Minister of Defence, without due process.

The former governor was also accused of illegally retaining N300 million and taking control of the aggregate sum of N622 million without due process.

Fayose was alleged to have procured De Privateer Ltd and Still Earth Ltd, to retain the aggregate sums of N851 million.

Ayodele Fayose fancied himself a rock as governor (Punch)

The EFCC also accused him of using the aggregate sums of about N1.6 billion to acquire property in Lagos and Abuja.

Ola Olanipekun, Fayose’s lawyer, had pleaded with the court to allow the former governor travel abroad for medical treatment.

On December 7, 2019, presiding Judge of the Federal High Court in Lagos, Chukwujekwu Aneke, granted Fayose permission to travel abroad for medical treatment, following claims by the defendant that he had become critically ill.

A message for haters

So, not a few Nigerians were alarmed that the same Fayose who should be in a hospital abroad, was photographed having so much fun during the Christmas/New Year holidays, as you can see from the following images.

Well, Fayose has a word for everyone who can’t stand the pictures and videos.

“Once again, Happy New Year to everyone, particularly my haters politically or otherwise. How far can you go in your machinations? Definitely nowhere ...Remember; "He that is blessed of God cannot be cursed. I will remain your headache in 2020 if you don’t repent.

“These "hailers",when I was on their case,they were crying. Now I'm on my own lane enjoying my life, they are still crying and sucking.Expect more so you can cry more. I'm on medical check up not admission. Celebrating New Year is my right, haters can hug transformer. Happy New Year,” Fayose shared on his Twitter page.

You’ve got to admit that Fayose’s salsa moves aren’t bad at all. He's quite the stepper, that dude.