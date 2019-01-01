The former Governor of Ekiti state, Ayo Fayose has described the Federal Government’s TraderMoni scheme as advanced vote buying.

TraderMoni is the government's empowerment scheme that targets petty traders and artisans across the country.

According to Daily Post, Fayose wondered why the funds given to the traders are not paid into their bank accounts, so it can be traced.

He made this known in a statement signed by his new media aide, Lere Olayinka.

Fayose said “If not that TraderMoni was to reloot the recovered Abacha loot, the proper way was for beneficiaries to be captured biometrically and the N10,000 paid into their bank accounts instead of the Vice President going to the market to share cash.

“Most importantly, there is nowhere that the Vice President will travel to outside Abuja that he won’t spend up to N25 million on his allowances, maintenance of presidential jet and the allowances of his retinue of aides, including security men.

ALSO READ: Ex-DSS boss, Daura begged me to support Buhari – Fayose

“Therefore, of what economic sense is going to say Kano to share the N10,000 cash to 1,000 people? Isn’t spending N25 million to share N10 million same as being penny wise pound foolish?”

Ayo Fayose had earlier called on President Buhari to prepare his hand over note, adding that Nigerians will vote him out in 2019.