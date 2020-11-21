Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose says Bola Tinubu, national leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress is a prominent political leader, whose contribution to politics cannot be denied.

The ex-governor said this at his Afao Ekiti residence in Ekiti State as part of activities to mark his 60th birthday.

He said, “I am not championing the course of Tinubu, I am not in the position to do that, but there is no denying the fact that Tinubu is a prominent Yoruba leader, whether in APC or in PDP. There is no gainsaying that fact. Fayose is a prominent son of the Yoruba nation. Governors Nyesom Wike, Ifeanyi Okowa and Okezie Ikpeazu are prominent sons of southern Nigeria.

“What I am trying to say is that we can’t hide their identities and goodwill for political reasons. We can’t deny their contributions. Other leaders from the North like Ahmadu Bello made different impacts. So, Tinubu has paid his dues. I have paid my dues, Okowa has paid his dues, Wike has paid his dues. We need to acknowledge them”.

APC leader, Bola Tinubu. ( TheNation)

The former governor, who is also a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party advised the Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Agboola Ajayi, to return to the PDP.

He said, “It is important for you (Ajayi) to put the past behind, return to the PDP and join hands with other leaders in the State to rebuild the party”.

Recall that during then build-up to the governorship election in Ondo State, Ajayi dumped the APC for the PDP and later left the PDP for the Zenith Labour Party to contest in the election as the candidate of the party.