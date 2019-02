The former Governor of Ekiti state, Ayo Fayose has reacted to President Buhari’s victory at the just concluded presidential election.

Buhari emerged winner of the closely contested election after he got 15,191,847 votes and his opponent from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar polled 11,262,978 votes.

In his reaction, Fayose said the President does not deserve to be congratulated.

Victory at gun-point

According to Vanguard, the former Governor said Buhari is leading Nigerians against their will.

Fayose added that the victory being celebrated by the All Progressives Congress (APC) was gotten by the barrel of the gun.

He said this in a statement issued to newsmen by his media aide, Lere Olayinka.

“At the barrel of the gun, today, Nigerians are cowed and captured evidently by the non-celebration of this Pyrrhic victory by anyone in Nigeria except those who hoped to benefit directly from it, which is characteristics of a thief that came in the night to deprive residents of their belongings, leaving them in anguish and nightmare.

“This election will remain in the annals of our history as a nation as a bare-faced rape on democracy.

“Rather than celebrating today, Nigerians, especially those whose loved ones were brutally murdered for a cabal to sustain their hold on the country are moody and sad. However, in their quiet moment, they are consoled with the fact that no one can attain everlasting joy by subjecting others to perpetual sorrow.

“Definitely, the blood of those innocent Nigerians that were murdered just to actualize this inordinate ambition will speak justice on the heads of the perpetrators and beneficiaries of the killings and also speak better things for our tomorrow, having paid the supreme prize.

“As already known, I am not afraid of arrest and detention. I have been persecuted and still being persecuted because of my stand on national issues and I will remain undaunted.

“Let me therefore commend Nigerians and tell them that they should note lose hope because help will come someday.

“As for the President; no victory songs for him, he should rather begin a soul-searching, constantly asking himself why he opted to drag Nigeria and its democracy back to the FEDECO years of 1979 and 1983 in which votes were merely allocated to candidates.”

Atiku has rejected the results of the presidential election describing it as the worst in Nigeria’s history.