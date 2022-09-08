Fayose reveals Peter Obi as his choice for presidency

The younger Fayose said he would vote for Obi during the 2023 presidential election.

Fayose made the remark while declaring the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, as a dead party.

In a Facebook post: Fayose said he would vote for Babajide Sanwo-Olu as the Governor of Lagos State.

“PDP National is a dead party! In Lagos, I am voting for Governor Babajide Sanwo Olu. My polling unit is on Admiralty way Lekki phase 1.

“For President, I am voting Mr. Peter Obi,” Fayose wrote.

Many Nigerians have been clamouring for the former Anambra State governor to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Obidient movement: Obi’s supporters continue to grow in numerical strength.

According to Femi Fani-Kayode, Obidients are an innovatively aggressive and frightful array and association of angry and determined young men and women who clearly have the courage of their convictions, coupled with the audacity, fury, daring, rage and firm resolve of those who were involved in the EndSARS protests of 2020.

Meanwhile: Obi is scheduled to speak on the economic blueprint for Nigeria at the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) forum next week.

The event would hold at the Commerce House, Victoria Island.