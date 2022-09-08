RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Fayose reveals Peter Obi as his choice for presidency

Ima Elijah

According to Femi Fani-Kayode, Obidients are an innovatively aggressive and frightful array and association of angry and determined young men and women...

Peter Obi. [Vanguard]
Peter Obi. [Vanguard]

The younger Fayose said he would vote for Obi during the 2023 presidential election.

Fayose made the remark while declaring the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, as a dead party.

In a Facebook post: Fayose said he would vote for Babajide Sanwo-Olu as the Governor of Lagos State.

“PDP National is a dead party! In Lagos, I am voting for Governor Babajide Sanwo Olu. My polling unit is on Admiralty way Lekki phase 1.

“For President, I am voting Mr. Peter Obi,” Fayose wrote.

Many Nigerians have been clamouring for the former Anambra State governor to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Obidient movement: Obi’s supporters continue to grow in numerical strength.

According to Femi Fani-Kayode, Obidients are an innovatively aggressive and frightful array and association of angry and determined young men and women who clearly have the courage of their convictions, coupled with the audacity, fury, daring, rage and firm resolve of those who were involved in the EndSARS protests of 2020.

Meanwhile: Obi is scheduled to speak on the economic blueprint for Nigeria at the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) forum next week.

The event would hold at the Commerce House, Victoria Island.

Atiku Abubakar, former vice-president of Nigeria and presidential candidate of the PDP, and Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), would also speak at the programme.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Fayose reveals Peter Obi as his choice for presidency

Fayose reveals Peter Obi as his choice for presidency

Tinubu called to answer basic questions about attending high school

Tinubu called to answer basic questions about attending high school

Again, armed herdsmen attack Benue community, kill 3

Again, armed herdsmen attack Benue community, kill 3

I won’t stop talking about injustice in PDP- Wike

I won’t stop talking about injustice in PDP- Wike

Akeredolu wants FG to allow Amotekun officers to carry sophisticated weapons

Akeredolu wants FG to allow Amotekun officers to carry sophisticated weapons

Tukur Mamu: DSS storms terrorists negotiator's residence after arrest in Egypt

Tukur Mamu: DSS storms terrorists negotiator's residence after arrest in Egypt

Buhari to inaugurate projects in Imo State on Sept. 13 – Officials

Buhari to inaugurate projects in Imo State on Sept. 13 – Officials

New Electoral Act will guide conduct of 2023 elections- Senate C’ttee

New Electoral Act will guide conduct of 2023 elections- Senate C’ttee

Army seeks more synergy among security agencies in tackling insecurity

Army seeks more synergy among security agencies in tackling insecurity

Trending

Aisha Yesufu's iconic photo of the EndSARS protests in Nigeria (Premium Times)

My number one job is to criticise Peter Obi - Aisha Yesufu

Obi, Tinubu, Atiku. [PM News]

How Peter Obi, Atiku, Kwankwaso are helping Tinubu win elections– Garba

The three frontline presidential candidates for the 2023 election: Peter Obi, Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar. (Businessday)

Peter Obi beats Tinubu, Atiku in popularity race on Google Trends in August

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Nyesom Wike. (DailyPost)

17 PDP governorship candidates beg Wike to forgive Atiku