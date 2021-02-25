Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose says he is not interested in the 2023 presidential ambition of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the national leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2023.

Fayose, who also wants to become Nigeria’s president said his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would produce the next president in the 2023 general elections.

The ex-governor said this during an interview with Punch on Wednesday, February 24, 2021.

He affirmed that Tinubu is a political leader in South-West. He added that he has not met or spoken with him in the last three years.

Fayose said, “I have never met former governor Ahmed Bola Tinubu in the last three years and I have never spoken with him on the phone once. So, I don’t how they are tying the relationship politically.

“To the best of my knowledge, I am not a member of APC. I have no influence on how he will become if he wants to become. I have no interest; the only interest I have is that a PDP president must be put in place.

“If this country exists for the peace and enjoyment of all us, we will not be talking about it is APC, it is PDP…A PDP man cannot attend a function with an APC man. An APC man cannot greet a PDP man, we can’t continue like that, it shows level of hypocrisy.”

Fayose also said he has not abandoned his presidential ambition, saying “The office of the president is a noble one and I will love to be the president of Nigeria if the opportunity permits.”

Fayose's position about Tinubu and his political ambition is consistent with his opinion about him 2020.

In November 2020, Fayose described Tinubu as a prominent Yoruba political leader, whose contribution to politics cannot be denied.

He added that he was not championing Tinubu's course, saying he was not in the position to do that.