Fayose advises Tinubu ahead of APC Primaries, says he sees danger

Fayose in an open letter written to the National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) said he wrote the letter based on his “observed views and the attached possible dangers”.

Recall that Tinubu while addressing delegates in Abeokuta, had said Buhari would not have become the president without his support.

Tinubu’s comment sparked reactions across the country as political analysts and observers expressed differing opinions about his statement.

Also, in a statement on Monday, June 6, 2022, the presidency dismissed Tinubu’s claim saying millions of people — not one person — supported Buhari to win the election.

Reacting to the controversy, Fayose in his letter said Tinubu may be swimming against the political tide of the cabal in his party.

He said the cabal was preparing for his actions and reactions as they did to former Yoruba leaders, Chief Obafemi Awolowo and Moshood Abiola.

The letter reads: “I am writing based on my observed views and the attached possible dangers about your good-self against tomorrow.

“I equally read the reactions of your political allies both in the North and in the South. The reactions gave me great cause of concern for you and your life. Again, I see danger!

“As a knowledgeable student of history whom you are; our great late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo and the celebrated winner of the June 12, 1993, general election; Alhaji Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola, were led to the Golgotha by self-acclaimed “champions of democracy.” I am sure the same people may advise you to ignore my advice.

“Going by the handwritings that are now clearly on the wall, if I may comment sir, I see you as one that may be swimming against the political tide of the cabal in your party. They are equally preparing for your actions and reactions and are fully set to contain same as they did to both Awolowo and Abiola.

“Unfortunately, your kingdom has been badly balkanized if what happened in Abeokuta is anything to go by.”

The former governor, therefore advised Tinubu to consider a verse in the Bible — “Proverbs 22:3” — which states: “Sensible people will see trouble coming and avoid it but unthinking people will work into it.”