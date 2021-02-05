Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose says Nigeria may not recover from economic and security woes 50 years after the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Fayose said this on Friday, February 5, 2021, while reacting to the news about the fall in the foreign capital flow of Nigeria.

In its capital importation report for the fourth quarter and full-year 2020, the National Bureau of Statistics had earlier said that he total value of capital importation into the country fell by 59.65 per cent or $14.3bn last year from $23.99bn in 2019.

The former governor in his reaction to this on Twitter said the fall in the capital flow “is another evidence that President Buhari has killed the country”.

He tweeted, “Just read that our country’s foreign capital inflow sunk to $9.68bn, its lowest in four years. That’s according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

“This is another evidence that Buhari has killed Nigeria. Economy, security and the unity of Nigeria are in trouble now.

“50 years after Buhari, this country may not recover from these economic (and) security woes. Worse still, there is hatred amongst various ethnicities.”

Fayose urged leaders of thought in Nigeria to look beyond politics and speak up to save Nigeria from going down.