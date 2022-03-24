RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Fayemi’s aide resigns, defects to SDP ahead of June 18 governorship election

Authors:

Bayo Wahab

Kupolati says he resigned because he intends to contest for the House of Assembly on the platform of SDP.

Ekiti State governor, Kayode Fayemi [EKSG]
Ekiti State governor, Kayode Fayemi [EKSG]

Governor Kayode Fayemi’s Senior Special Assistant on Electoral Matters , Mr. Olaiya Kupolati, has resigned his position and defected to the Social Democratic Party(SDP).

Recommended articles

Kupolati announced his resignation in a letter addressed to the office of the Secretary to the State Government and dated Tuesday, March 23, 2020.

He said his resignation takes effect from March 30, 2022.

The erstwhile state government official said he resigned because he intends to contest for the House of Assembly on the platform of SDP.

He added that his resignation was in consonance with the new Electoral Act, which stipulates that every appointee seeking political office should resign accordingly.

The letter reads: “I, Kupolati Olaiya, the Senior Special Assistant on Electoral Matters, hereby resigns my position with effect from 30th March, 2022.

“I really appreciate Mr Governor for giving me the opportunity to serve the good people of Ekiti State”.

While announcing his defection to the SDP at his ward in Iye Ekiti, Ilejemeje Council Area, Kupolati said he defected to the SDP tent with Segun Oni, the party’s governorship candidate because of his perception of Oni as a man with uncompromising integrity, experience, and pedigree.

“I perceive former governor Segun Oni as the best man for Ekiti after Governor Fayemi at this trying time and I am ready to support him.

“The former governor is a man of the people. A man of integrity, with unblemished records. He has a better pedigree. He performed very well while in office in his first term, so he deserves reelection by every standard.

“I am also following the trend in town, especially my people in Ilejemeje, they are totally for Segun Oni and as a good leader and community person, I don’t want to work against the wish of my constituents “, Kupolati said.

Kupolati added that it would be a gross betrayal of trust for him to work against the wish of his people in the June 18 governorship poll.

Authors:

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

JAMB: House probes‘imposition’ of multiple fees on candidates

JAMB: House probes‘imposition’ of multiple fees on candidates

Fayemi’s aide resigns, defects to SDP ahead of June 18 governorship election

Fayemi’s aide resigns, defects to SDP ahead of June 18 governorship election

Russia-Ukraine war: 8 key updates to know about a month old conflict

Russia-Ukraine war: 8 key updates to know about a month old conflict

EFCC releases Willie Obiano on bail after 6 days in detention

EFCC releases Willie Obiano on bail after 6 days in detention

Zelensky calls for worldwide protest against Russia war

Zelensky calls for worldwide protest against Russia war

Umahi says he has not abandoned his 2023 Presidency bid under APC

Umahi says he has not abandoned his 2023 Presidency bid under APC

OAU VC: Wole Soyinka condemns fetish protests by Ife indigenes

OAU VC: Wole Soyinka condemns fetish protests by Ife indigenes

Biden joins NATO, EU leaders in show of unity with Ukraine

Biden joins NATO, EU leaders in show of unity with Ukraine

2023: PDP now has grassroots structure to win Lagos— Doherty

2023: PDP now has grassroots structure to win Lagos— Doherty

Trending

2023 Presidency: Khadijah Okunnu-Lamidi shares her 5-point agenda for Nigeria

Khadijah Okunnu-Lamidi, Presidential aspirant

2023: Peter Obi urges Nigerians to support a productive politician

Former Governor of Anambra state, Peter Obi (National Daily Newspaper)

Gov Soludo makes 3 top appointments, hours after he was sworn in

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo.

2023: Obaseki missing as South-south governors demand presidential ticket

Governors Nyesom Wike of Rivers, Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta, Emmanuel Udom of Akwa Ibom and Douye Diri of Bayelsa state (TheNation)