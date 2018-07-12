Pulse.ng logo
Go
Fayemi Vs Eleka: Meet the two candidates for Ekiti election

Fayemi Vs Eleka Meet the two candidates for Ekiti government house

We profile the two major candidates battling it out for the governorship throne in Ekiti State.

  • Published:
Fayemi Vs Eleka: Meet the two candidates for Ekiti election play

Kayode Fayemi and Olusola Eleka will battle for the Ekiti government house on Saturday, July 14

(Daily Post )

On Saturday, July 14, 2018, Ekiti State will choose a new governor to succeed Ayodele Fayose of the PDP who was inaugurated governor on October 16, 2014.

The battle for Ekiti government house is a straight one between Dr. Kayode Fayemi of the APC and Prof Kolapo Olusola Eleka of the PDP.

How well do you know both candidates? Well, here’s that profile you’ve been waiting for.

Kolapo Eleka

Fayose’s deputy, Eleka wins PDP primaries play Prof Olusola Eleka is the PDP candidate for the Ekiti governorship election (City People Magazine)
 

Full name: Kolapo Olusola Eleka.

Political Party: PDP.

Place of birth:  Born to the family of Elder and Deaconess Olusola Ojo Eleka of Eleka’s compound in Ikere-Ekiti.

Age: 49

Education: St. Matthew’s Primary School, Ikere-Ekiti (1972-1978) Annunciation Secondary School, Ikere-Ekiti (1978-1983), Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife (1984-1989).

Degrees: Bachelor of Science in Building, Master’s Degree in Construction Technology from University of Lagos,  PhD. in Building Structures from Obafemi Awolowo University in 2005.

Work Experience: Graduate Assistant (1990), Associate Professor (2009)

Political career: Deputy Governor to Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose (2014-2018).

Kayode Fayemi

Ekiti Election: How FG plans to defeat PDP, Fayose play Fayemi is the APC flagbearer for the Ekiti governorship election (PUNCH )
 

Full name: John Kayode Fayemi

Political Party: APC

Place of birth: Isan-Ekiti, Oye Local Government Area, Ekiti State.

Age: 53

Education/Degrees: Christ's School Ado Ekiti (1975-1980), Degrees in History, Politics and International Relations from University of Lagos, Obafemi Awolowo University Ile Ife;  Doctorate in War Studies from King's College, University of London, England, specializing in civil-military relations. 

ALSO READ: Full story of the violence that made Fayose cry

Work Experience: Former Director, Centre for Democracy & Development--a research and training institution dedicated to the study and promotion of democratic development. Lecturer, journalist, researcher and Strategy Development adviser in Nigeria and the United Kingdom.

Strategy Development Adviser at London’s City Challenge; research fellow at the African Research & Information Bureau in London, UK.

Reporter with The Guardian and City Tempo, editor of the political monthly, Nigeria-Now, management consultant at Development and Management Consultants and lecturer at the Police College in Sokoto, Nigeria.

Fayemi embarked on exile during the military era and was in charge of managing opposition radio stations– Radio Freedom, Radio Democracy International and Radio Kudirat.

Political Career: After 3 years of contesting results in court, finally gets his governorship mandate through the appeal court on October 15, 2010.

Serves as Ekiti governor until he loses re-election battle to former Ekiti Governor Fayose on June 21, 2014.

Named as Buhari’s minister of Solid Minerals on November 11, 2015.

Resigns from the federal cabinet on May 30, 2018 to run for the office of Governor of Ekiti.

