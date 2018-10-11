Pulse.ng logo
Fayemi to focus on welfare of Ekiti people, says Campaign D-G

Fayemi to focus on welfare of Ekiti people, says Campaign D-G

Mr Opeyemi Bamidele, the Director-General, Kayode Fayemi Governorship Campaign Organisation, said on Thursday that the governor-elect would implement people-oriented policies and programmes after his inauguration on Oct.16.

Bamidele, who recently won the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket for the Ekiti Central Senatorial District, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Abuja.

“The second coming of Gov. Kayode Fayemi is very crucial and timely because he is on a rescue mission to redeem the battered image of Ekiti under PDP.
“We cannot pretend that it is going to be an easy task, going by the extent of damage already done to the social and economic psyche of our dear state in the last four years.

“It is historic that Dr Fayemi is coming at a time when a man of his social and intellectual stature is required to rescue the state, and as a campaign organisation, we are confident that he will deliver.

“Most of his policies and programmes during this second term will focus on the welfare of the people, especially at the grassroots.

“We have also concluded plans on how to give priority attention to job creation, affordable education and poverty eradication,’’ he assured.

Bamidele, however, called for cooperation of all residents of the state to ensure that the good plans of the incoming government were actualised within stipulated time.

“We, therefore, call on the people of Ekiti who gave him this mandate to equally rally all supports for him and his team to succeed in this rescue mission,’’ he said.

He said the inauguration would provide a threshold of opportunity for the governor-elect to redeem the image of the state.
NAN reports that Fayemi is to be sworn-in as a governor for a second term on Oct. 16, following his victory in the July 14, governorship polls in the state.

