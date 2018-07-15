Pulse.ng logo
Fayemi’s victory shows that people trust APC – Gov Ajimobi

  • Published:
Gov. Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State has described Dr Kayode Fayemi’s victory in Saturday’s gubernatorial election in Ekiti as a demonstration of the people’s trust in the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The governor made the remarks in a congratulatory message to the governor-elect, issued by his Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy, Mr Bolaji Tunji, in Ibadan, on Sunday.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday morning, declared Fayemi as the winner of the keenly contested election.

Fayemi, a former governor of the state, polled 197,459 votes to defeat his closest rival, Prof. Kolapo Olusola of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP and 33 other contestants.

Ajumobi stated that outcome of the election was a demonstration that Ekiti people believed in the APC as a party with capacity to liberate the state from bad governance and under-development.

He said that the APC’s victory in the election was a reflection of the wishes and aspirations of the people of the state.

The governor also said that the outcome was a further demonstration of the people’s belief that Fayemi’s second coming as governor would bring the socio-economic development which the state had been yearning for.

He congratulated the governor-elect for engaging in intellectual and issue-based electioneering in all parts of the state, describing the victory as well-deserved.

“Please accept my hearty felicitations, my brother, Dr Kayode Fayemi, on your outstanding performance at the just-concluded gubernatorial election which you won fair and square.

“It was indeed a well-deserved victory and a reflection of the trust and confidence which the people of Ekiti have in our great party, the APC.

“The APC is a party which has the capacity to liberate the state from the shackles of ill-governance and gross under-development.

“I am equally happy that the issue-based electioneering across Ekiti with the active support of the party hierarchy at the national level and APC-controlled states, eventually paid off with your victory at the polls.

“I have no doubt that with your intellectual disposition, sagacity in public administration and as a tested hand, you will use your wealth of experience to turn things around for Ekiti and take the state to greater heights,” he said.

Ajimobi also congratulated the people of the state for making the right choice by voting Fayemi and APC, and by extension, returning the state to the mainstream.

He assured them that the governor-elect and the party would not disappoint them.

The governor commended INEC for conducting a free, fair and hitch-free election which had shown its level of preparedness for the poll and 2019 general elections. 

