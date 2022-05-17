RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Fayemi rubbishes Oshiomhole’s rigging allegation

Babafemi Busari

A statement released by the Ekiti State Governor’s camp has denied the accusations made by Oshiomhole.

The Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi has on Tuesday, May 17 2022, released a statement debunking the accusations of rigging levelled against him by a former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

The former Governor of Edo State, Oshiomhole had on Monday, May 16, 2022, claimed during an interview on Channels Television’s ‘Political Paradigm’ that Fayemi had sought his assistance in committing electoral fraud, as he reflected on his activities as the APC National Chairman.

Recounting his encounter with Fayemi, Oshiomhole said, “I said it in one of the meetings I had with governor Kayode Fayemi who told me bluntly to my face that, “chairman, what we are saying is, you can go and conduct election to fulfil all righteousness, but when we say this is the person that should emerge, just make sure he is the person that emerge.

“And I told governor Fayemi that, ‘that would be your own portion not me’. I cannot be used as an instrument of fraud, to invite people to buy forms when I have already decided, regardless of how people will vote, this is the man that will prevail.”

In response to the accusation, a statement signed by Governor Fayemi’s spokesperson, Yinka Oyebode, debunked the allegations, describing it as laughable and a figment of Oshiomole’s imagination.

The statement said in part, “The allegation, which was made on a national television, is not only false, puerile and laughable, it is a figment of the imagination of the former APC Chairman as Governor Fayemi has never asked Oshiomhole to rig any election for him or any other person and never had any reason to ask for such”

“Members of the public are therefore urged to disregard the allegations by Comrade Oshiomhole, who apparently is still experiencing a post traumatic stress disorder on account of his removal as Chairman of APC.

“It is on record, Dr Fayemi was not responsible for Comrade Oshiomhole’s removal as Chairman of the APC. He has his ward executives and the courts to blame for that.

“The Ekiti State Governor has always considered Comrade Oshiomhole a friend and political associate even if they had fundamental differences over his kangaroo approach of disqualifying Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, from the APC primaries and his unconscionable autocratic management of party affairs whilst he was chairman of the party.”

The statement also further referenced Fayemi’s concession speech after his election loss in 2014, citing it as proof of the governor’s unwavering respect for the rule of law.

Babafemi Busari

