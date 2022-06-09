RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Fayemi receives hero's welcome in Ekiti after APC presidential primary

The Governor again, congratulated Tinubu on clinching the APC presidential ticket at the just concluded convention.

Ekiti people rolled out the drums for Governor Kayode Fayemi on his return to the state after the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential primary held in Abuja.

Fayemi created one of the most shocking moments at the convention when he announced his withdrawal from the race and endorsed the party's National Leader and the eventual winner, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Going into the primary, the governor was considered as one of the aspirants with an outside chance of clinching the coveted presidential ticket and his withdrawal, and that of seven others who also endorsed Tinubu, may have contributed to the landslide margin recorded by the winner.

This is perhaps why his people gave him a hero's welcome as he returned home on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

Expressing his gratitude to the party and his people for the "heart-warming reception", the Governor said in a series of tweets on his Twitter page that he felt honoured by the gesture.

He said, "I am grateful to the leadership and members of our great party, the All Progressive Congress (@OfficialAPCNg), my fellow progressives, and to you, the good people of Ekiti State for your heart-warming reception in our state capital, Ado-Ekiti today.

"This is not an honour that I take lightly at all. It is a humbling recognition of our stewardship of the destiny of Ekiti State & how far we have come in the course of our journey and fully cognisant of, yet undaunted by, how far we have to go on the road ahead of us."

Fayemi also congratulated Tinubu for his victory, as well as the party leadership and the convention committee members for organising a successful event.

"This is also a great moment for our party. I congratulate Asiwaju Tinubu for the well deserved victory and the leadership of the party & the convention committee members for a great job. Collectively, we shall work assiduously for the success of our party in the 2023 elections," he said.

The governor then urged the people to remain noble in word and conduct and work together for the success of the party in the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

Fayemi said, "As Ekiti gubernatorial elections draw closer, I urge all actors to exhibit the highest degree of nobility in word and conduct, and work together to protect and defend the sanctity of the electoral process. This is a bi-partisan imperative that we must achieve together.

"I commit the days ahead to the sovereignty of the Almighty God as we take this major step forward in consolidating democratic governance in our state. May our shared love for Ekiti and our selfless pursuit of the common good be blessed by God."

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the Ekiti governorship election slated for June, 18, 2022, will be contested by 16 political parties.

