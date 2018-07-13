news

The July 14 Ekiti State gubernatorial election has been made about just two men alone, and one of them is not even on the ballot.

For weeks, Dr Kayode Fayemi of the All Progressives' Congress (APC) has been engaged in a bitter war of words with Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose, who defeated him in the 2014 election.

Sometimes, you could be forgiven for forgetting that Prof. Kolapo Olusola, aka Eleka, is the candidate of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) and not Fayose who is at the end of his second term as the leader of the southwestern state.

Saturday's election has been widely framed as a straight contest between Fayemi, a former governor of the state, and Eleka, Fayose's deputy for the past four years.

However, there are 37 other known candidates who have been shorn of the limelights but are also vying for the coveted spot of state governor when voters go to the polls tomorrow.

According to a list published by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in May, 39 candidates, on the platforms of various political parties, will appear on the ballot on Saturday.

The list has two former deputy governors vying for the state's top job while a former senator is also in the running. Of all the candidates, only two women are contesting: Margaret Ilesanmi of Accord (A) and Olajumoke Saheed of Democratic Alternative (DA).

Here is a full list of the candidates:

1. Margaret Ilesanmi - Accord (A)

2. Shola Omolola - Action Alliance (AA)

3. Lawrence Ogundipe - Advanced Congress of Democrats (ACD)

4. Jide Ayenibiowo - Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN)

5. Olaniyi Agboola - Alliance for Democracy (AD)

6. Ayodele Adesua - African Democratic Congress (ADC)

7. Segun Adewale - Action Democratic Party (ADP)

8. Lucas Arubuloye - All Grassroots Alliance (AGA)

9. Stephen Oribamise - All Grand Alliance Party (AGAP)

10. Tunde Afe - Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party (ANRP)

11. Saheed Jimoh - African People's Alliance (APA)

12. Kayode Fayemi - All Progressives' Congress (APC)

13. Tope Adebayo - Advanced People's Democratic Alliance (APDA)

14. Gbenga Adekunle - All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA)

15. Adegboye Ajayi - Better Nigeria People's Party (BNPP)

16. Olajumoke Saheed - Democratic Alternative (DA)

17. Olalekan Olanrewaju - Democratic People's Congress (DPC)

18. Stephen Oladejo - Democratic People's Party (DPP)

19. Sule Ganiyu - Freedom and Justice Party (FJP)

20. Adewale Akinyele - Green Party of Nigeria (GPN)

21. Tosin Ajibare - Independent Democrats (ID)

22. Temitope Amuda - Kowa Party (KP)

23. Sikiru Lawal - Labour Party (LP)

24. Olabode Jegede - Masses Movement of Nigeria (MMN)

25. Sunday Balogun - Mega Progressive People's Party (MPPP)

26. Sunday Ogundana - National Conscience Party (NCP)

27. Bode Olowoporoku - Nigeria Democratic Congress Party (NDCP)

28. Babatunde Alegbeleye - National Democratic Liberty Party (NDLP)

29. Adebisi Omoyeni - People's Alliance for National Development and Liberty (PANDEL)

30. Ayoyinka Dada - People For Democratic Change (PDC)

31. Kolapo Olusola - People's Democratic Party (PDP)

32. Goke Animasaun - Progressives People's Alliance (PPA)

33. Stephen Obasanmi - Providence People's Congress (PPC)

34. Ebenezer Ogunsakin - People's Party of Nigeria (PPN)

35. Akinloye Ayegbusi - Social Democratic Party (SDP)

36. Olusegun Adeleye - United Democratic Party (UDP)

37. Femi Bade-Gboyega - Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN)

38. Ayodeji Faokorede - Young Democratic Party (YDP)

39. Temitope Omotayo of Young Progressive Party (YPP)