Court dismisses Oni's suit seeking Fayemi's removal as Ekiti Governor

A Federal High Court sitting in Ado Ekiti has dismissed a suit filed by a former Ekiti State governor, Segun Oni, challenging the eligibility of Kayode Fayemi to contest in the state's July 14 governorship election.

Oni, who was an aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), challenged Fayemi's eligibility on the grounds that the governor did not resign his appointment as a minister 30 days before the party's primary election.

He also noted that Fayemi was indicted by the Justice Silas Oyewole-led commission set up to probe the finances of the state government when Fayemi was governor of the state between 2010 and 2014.

Oni through his counsel, Anthony Adeniyi, prayed the court void the votes cast for Fayemi in the primary election for not resigning. His lawyer also pleaded that the court withdraws the certificate of return issued to Fayemi and also declare Oni as duly nominated APC candidate and duly elected governor in the July 14 election.

Counsel to the governor, Chief Rafiu Balogun, however, called on the court to strike out the suit for lack of merit. He said Fayemi was not a public servant nor an official of the APC hence the resignation clause was not binding.

In her ruling, Justice Uche Agomoh, resolved the case in favour of Fayemi by dismissing it for lacking in merit.

She said, "Indictment does not satisfy the definition of conviction. He cannot be disqualified. The issue of 30 days resignation before election does not apply in this case."

According to reports, jubilations broke out in the state capital following the court's judgment. Fayemi's supporters and well-wishers converged at the pavilion and Fajuyi park to celebrate his victory.