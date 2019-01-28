The Ekiti State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has affirmed the victory of Kayode Fayemi during the state's July 14, 2018 governorship election.

Fayemi defeated Prof. Kolapo Olusola, aka Eleka, of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State's July 14 gubernatorial election as he won 197,459 votes to his opponent's 178,121 votes.

The PDP condemned the All Progressives' Congress (APC) over the conduct of the state's election alleged to have been marred by violence and illegal vote-buying.

Eleka filed a petition to contest the result of election a few weeks after it was conducted.

However, the tribunal unanimously struck out Eleka's prayers during its ruling in Abuja on Monday, January 28, 2019.

Details later.