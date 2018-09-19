news

Ekiti State governor-elect, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has appointed his wife, Bisi Adeleye-Fayemi, to chair a 37-member committee to usher in his administration with his inauguration ceremony on October 16, 2018.

In a statement signed by Fayemi's Special Adviser on Media, Yinka Oyebode, on Wednesday, September 19, 2018, he said the committee will ensure proper coordination and execution of the inauguration.

The members of the committee, according to Oyebode, were drawn from the public and private sectors and possess a wealth of experience.

Members of the committee include Biodun Oyebamji, Chief (Mrs) Kemi Olaleye, Akin Osho, Yinka Oyebode, Funke Falodun, Ayodeji Ajayi, Tade Aluko, Akin Rotimi, Ayo Adegbite, Seun Odewale, Hakeem Jamiu, Tolu Ibitola, Major Tajudeen Awe (rtd), Sola Salako-Ajulo, Bolaji Olagbaju, Dr Opeyemi Ogunsakin, Barr. Kola Amire, Kunle Dada, Sanmi Omiata, Tokunbo Adeparusi, and Oluremi Ajayi.

Others are Alhaja Mariam Ogunlade, Jaiye Opayemi, Gbenga Agbeyo, Chief Folorunsho Olabode, Hon Biodun Omoleye, Shittu Olajide, Barr Biodun Fasakin, Princess Teju Okuyiga, Hon Oladapo Karounwi, Chief (Mrs) Moni Afuye, Hon Adekunle Adeniyi, Brig-Gen Ebenezer Ogundana (rtd), Gbenga Atiba, Akeem Bello, and Seyi Aiyeleso.

The committee is tasked with developing a framework for formal communications with relevant government agencies and stakeholders for a smooth inauguration ceremony; designing and implementing programmes for the inauguration ceremony; carrying out a comprehensive assessment of facilities and venues for various events; ensuring thorough supervision and excellent delivery of outlined events and activities leading to a successful ceremony.

Other tasks include guest management, media coverage, crowd control, security and general entertainment.

Fayemi defeated Prof. Kolapo Olusola, aka Eleka, of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State's July 14 gubernatorial election as he won 197,459 votes to his opponent's 178,121 votes.