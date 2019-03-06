Fashola supporters urge Lagos residents to shun ethnic politics vote for APC

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the supporters from two wards namely the Ward G I and Ward G 2, carried a large banner with pictures of APC candidates and that of Fashola.

The supporters with the banner that has the inscription BRF for Sanwo-Olu, Lets Work for a greater Lagos, drummed and danced as the campaign train moved from Shitta Roundabout to other parts of Surulere Local Government are to canvass votes for APC candidates.

Alhaji Olayiwola Niniola, one of the APC party leaders in Surulere Ward G I, told journalists the rally was convened to dispel rumors making the rounds about Fasholas position on Sanwo-Olus candidature as well as mobilise support for the APC.

We are gathered here to counter the rumour which so many were peddling about our captain, Mr Babatunde Raji Fashola (SAN), Minister of Power, Works and Housing that he did not support Sanwo-Olu and his running mate.

That is why we have come out in full force to show people that Sanwo-Olu is our man, his running mate is our man, we are supporting them with all our efforts.

That is why we have come out en mass to show them our support to counter the rumours they are peddling, he said.

He said that Constituency G I also won the area for the APC during the recently concluded elections which returned President Muhammadu and Femi Gbajabiamila to power.

He appealed to residents of Surulere and other parts of Lagos to come out en mass to vote for the candidates of the APC in Saturdays election.

Alhaja Risikat Kekere-Ekun, a leader in the Ward G 2 said that contrary to widespread speculations, the APC did not lose Surulere Constituency 2 during the Presidential and National Assembly elections.

She pledged the support of the ward for the emergence of APC candidates whom Fashola was supporting in Saturdays governorship and state House of Assembly elections.

We will work hard and counsel our people to come out en mass to cast their votes for our party, APC, she said.

Alhaji Abdulwaheed Abdulazeez, who identified himself as the Chairman of all chairmen in Surulere Local Government, urged residents to shun ethnic sentiments and vote for Sanwo-Olu and all the other All Progressive Congress (APC) candidates.

We have gathered here today in support of our governorship candidate, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his running mate, Dr Obafemi Hamzat and at the same time for all House of Assembly candidates.

Our message to every one is that they should come out and vote for APC en mass because we have no other state but Lagos. The last election was based on tribalism and sentiments but this one should be different.

We are living here in Lagos, making our money here, we should support the government that is doing well. There should be not be discrimination in this election. Every body should come out and vote for the APC, he said.