Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, has reiterated that his government will be people oriented.

Sanwo-Olu made the assertion during a live interview programme on Television Continental (TVC), where he was a guest alongside his running mate Obafemi Hamzat and former Lagos Governor Babatunde Raji Fashola.

Sanwo-Olu urged the Lagos electorate to vote for him and Hamzat in the Saturday, March 9, gubernatorial election, saying no one should trade experience for someone who is merely desperate to become governor.

On his part, Fashola said the candidacy of Sanwo-Olu and Hamzat is the best that can happen to Lagosians, as both men are not new to the inner workings of government.

"They are not only tested, but have also been part of the process of development that Lagos has witnessed since 1999 till date", Fashola said.

The former governor added that Lagos cannot afford to experiment at this point in the history of the state, saying that the people had gone beyond the stage where governance would be left in the hands of an inexperienced individual.

‘‘We have gone beyond the stage of experimenting. This is not a state to experiment with,’’ Fashola said.

The THEME manifesto

Imploring voters to cast their ballot for the APC, Fashola said it is not just that Sanwo-Olu and Hamzat are the most brilliant of the aspirants, but that they have what it takes to provide good governance by virtue of the experiences they have garnered over the years both in the private and public sectors.

"Lagosians should not jeopardize their future by allowing novices to take over", Fashola implored.

Responding to questions from viewers, Sanwo-Olu assured Lagosians that their needs are captured in his planned programme tagged project "THEME", noting that the manifesto was the product of broad consultations the team embarked on during the campaign.

"Our government is to serve the people. Not necessarily from our own point of view alone, but also from what people want. We campaigned vigorously throughout the state where huge consultations were made.

"We visited all the local governments, interacting with many groups that included the artisans, market men and women, traditional rulers, transport operators, including every cultural and ethnic group and many more. So, our programme of action, apart from what we felt should be done were arrived at from these interactions", said the APC flag bearer.

Hamzat said technology will take the centre stage in their government.

He specifically mentioned education, traffic management, health, the economy and security as the sectors where technology will play prominent roles.

Hamzat also emphasized the need to expand the state's tax base, noting that much money would be required to meet government's obligations to the people.

"But the first step is for you our people to go out on Saturday to vote for the APC. It's then we will be able to fulfill these promises", he stated.

Lagos votes for a new governor alongside 28 other states, on March 9, 2019.

Sanwo-Olu and PDP governorship candidate, Jimi Agbaje, are the front-line candidates ahead of the vote.

Agbaje has predicated his campaign on freeing Lagos from the stranglehold of the APC and godfather Bola Ahmed Tinubu.