Fashola disowns group painting the town with his 2023 campaign posters

The minister says he is only concerned with helping President Buhari deliver on his campaign promises to Nigerians.

Babatunde Raji Fashola, SAN is a Nigerian lawyer and politician who is currently the Federal Minister of Works and Housing (360dopes)

Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has denied backing any support group to campaign for him, ahead of the 2023 presidential race.

In a statement issued by his aide, Hakeem Bello, the ex-governor of Lagos says he has nothing to do with online posters from the group identified as the 'Nigeria Project 2023.'

“The social media was awash at the weekend with a poster from the Group allegedly presenting the Honorable Minister and the Governor of Borno State, Prof. Babagana Zulum as Presidential and Vice-Presidential candidates respectively of an unnamed political party,” the statement from Fashola reads.

“Ordinarily, the poster and the various social media reports almost instantly orchestrated on its account would have been ignored as the handwork of mischief makers. However, it became necessary to issue this disclaimer for two key reasons.

“The first of such was to answer with a strong negative to the numerous inquiries from right thinking and well-meaning Nigerians on whether the Honorable Minister had been contacted or if the groups had his consent in issuing the invitation.

“Without equivocation, no individual or group has contacted the Honorable Minister for or on behalf of The Nigeria Project 2023," he adds.

The statement adds that as Honorable Minister, Fashola is currently focused on "leading his dedicated team in the Ministry of Works and Housing" to deliver on the mandate of President Muhammadu Buhari for an expanded and upgraded road transport infrastructure and affordable housing nationwide.

The minister also urges members of the public to be wary of the "antics of unsolicited individuals" and support groups whose real intentions remain questionable.

