Faleke, Ikuforiji, others have not been suspended - Lagos APC

  • Published:
Lagos APC officially receives ex-PDP bigwig, other defectors play Primaries: Lagos APC distributes ID cards to members, says 1.7m issued (tribuneonlineng)

The All Progressive Congress in Lagos state has refuted the alleged suspension of House of Reps member, James Faleke, ex-Speaker of State Assembly, Adeyemi Ikuforiji and others.

In a statement by the party's Publicity Secretary, Joe Igbokwe, no one has been suspended as it is was widely claimed and reported.

Igbokwe further noted that claims are plots by individuals looking for ways to cause disaffection among members of the ruling party.

ALSO READ: APC distributes ID cards to 1.7m members ahead of primaries

"It is a lie from the pit of hell, an ugly story planted by ugly persons to cause disaffection in the land of limitless opportunities and the pride of the nation.

"This is an election period and politicians are trying to upstage one another by resorting to playing to the gallery by manufacturing lies, innuendoes and outright subterfuge to gain advantage," Igbokwe said.

Read the full statement from Lagos APC

The news flying about that the All Progressive Congress (APC), Lagos State Chapter, has suspended Lagos State House of Assembly former Speaker, Adeyemi Ikuforiji, and 20 others including Special Adviser to the governor on Community and Communication Affairs, Hakeem Sulaiman-Oris, Attorney General, Niji Kaseem, Muslim Folami,  James Faleke, BabtundeQuadri,Segun Olulade, Tunde Buraimoh, Sakiru Anifowose Dengen, Yemi Alli,  Hakeem Bamgbola, , Alhaji Bashkirs Adekoya, Otumba Tayo Oyemade, Hon Abiodun Mafe, Rev Iyo Oyasodun, Sanyo Osijo,  Hakeem Masha, Cornelius Ojelabi, FEMI Apata, among others is not true. It is a lie from the pit of hell, an ugly story planted by ugly persons to cause disaffection in the land of limitless opportunities and the pride of the nation.

This is an election period and politicians are trying to upstage one another by resorting to playing to the gallery by manufacturing lies, innuendoes and outright subterfuge to gain advantage.

This is not the culture of Lagos APC and it can never be.

Let it be known and it is hereby made known that APC Lagos cannot accept this brigandage, political irresponsibility and rascality.

Those who are parading the this fake news are enemies of our great party,  they do not mean well and therefore cannot succeed.

We are therefore asking our teeming supporters to ignore the antics of the enemies of progress. Lagos APC has not suspended anybody and has no plans to do so.

We remain a united family, an indivisible entity and just one house.

