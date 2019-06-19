Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, has dominated the news cycle in the last couple of hours for walking back a 'campaign promise'.

And to think he’s not even a month on the job just yet!

When Sanwo-Olu visited President Muhammadu Buhari at the Villa in Abuja on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, he told state house correspondents that he never promised to fix the gridlock in the port community of Apapa in 60 days.

For context, Apapa, alongside surrounding communities and link roads, has been the subject of intense discourse in Lagos because articulated trucks laden with containers, have turned the entire place into a parking lot.

It’s a scenario that has compounded traffic in chaotic Lagos and one that has led to fatal accidents in certain instances.

What exactly did Sanwo-Olu say?

In his exchange with journalists covering the presidential villa, Sanwo-Olu said the only thing he promised during the campaigns and in the weeks preceding his inauguration was a “review” of what he would have done in Apapa in 60 days.

The governor said: “Interestingly, some media houses are already counting down to the day. They said that I mentioned during the campaign train that I was going to clear it (the gridlock) in 60 days.

“I have mentioned it before; what I said was that in 60 days, we would review what was done; but that does not take the fact that even if people give you datelines, it is because they want you to do well and they want you to be accountable for those datelines.”

Okay.

Was he right though?

On Saturday, May 18, 2019, during an interactive session with his classmates at the Executive Master of Business Administration class, University of Lagos, 1998/2000 set, Sanwo-Olu actually promised to solve the perennial gridlock problem in Apapa in his first two months on the job.

It is important to state that this particular promise wasn't made during the campaigns. It was made as Sanwo-Olu warmed up for his swearing-in ceremony.

Sanwo-Olu was still Governor-elect at the time.

His exact words were: “The Apapa trailer issue; it’s a campaign issue; it’s very serious; I’m going to take it very seriously.

“I believe that it is something that we are going to solve in the first 60 days of our government. Whatever is going to be required of us, we will take them out.

“There is a lot of politics being played around there. But no, it cannot be the way we’ll continue to live. We cannot continue to give excuses.”

Now, “we are going to solve in the first 60 days of our government”, is semantically, grammatically and contextually different from “we would review what was done in 60 days”, however you look at it. Politicians rarely use the word "review" before they get into office.

Sanwo-Olu was right about the Apapa gridlock being a thematic issue for him during the electioneering campaigns.

In his campaign manifesto, copies of which were issued to Pulse editors, Sanwo-Olu said he will “reduce traffic congestion by resolving key gridlock points within 6 months”.

The verdict

Sanwo-Olu has in fact been off to a good start since he was sworn in as Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode’s successor on May 29, 2019.

He has visited Apapa for a firsthand feel of the problem, he’s been to the terrible stretch of road called the Lagos-Badagry expressway, he’s visited dumpsites, he’s signed executive orders, he’s chased down a traffic offender, he’s read out the riot act to traffic offenders, he’s motivated the previously lackluster LASTMA, he’s reeled out an action plan for ubiquitous potholes, and he has looked refreshingly hands-on in his first days on the job.

The man has practically been on a roll. And we were really loving the energy.

But it is also true that Sanwo-Olu promised to end the gridlock in Apapa in 60 days.

By attempting to walk back his comments on the subject this week, Sanwo-Olu did himself and his administration little favours.

He’s garnered so much goodwill in a month to be this dodgy. It would be terribly sad if he fritters that goodwill in one fell swoop by being a politician with an innate disposition for double-speak.

We understand that in the euphoria of campaign season and pre-inauguration, politicians can get carried away and promise the electorate heaven on earth, but the media is precisely called the watchdog for purposes like this.

Campaign euphoria is not sufficient reason to engage in a meaningless fib just a few days down the line.

Some politicians also find the reality of office different from campaign reality and discover that setting targets and deadlines was a mistake ab initio. We understand all of that.

But then, Sanwo-Olu lied when he said he never promised to fix Apapa gridlock in 60 days.