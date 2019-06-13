On Wednesday, June 12, 2019, President Muhammadu Buhari delivered his Democracy Day address from the Eagle Square in Nigeria’s moneyed capital city of Abuja.

A couple of errors from the 74-point speech, stuck out like sorry sore thumbs.

Pulse took a tooth comb to a copy of the speech sent to our newsroom by the presidency and we just couldn’t gloss over the following basic, glaring flaws….

1..17 or 18 local governments, Mr. President?

The Muhammadu Buhari presidency has always maintained that 17 local governments in northeastern Borno State were controlled by terrorist sect Boko Haram when it assumed the reins in 2015.

We could go as far back as 2017 to bring you copious quotes from presidency talking heads and President Buhari himself on the number of local governments freed from Boko Haram after 2015, but let’s stick with Buhari’s most recent speech on the subject.

Speaking at a town hall meeting with members of the Nigerian Community in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), in April of 2019, Buhari said: “They (Boko Haram) were holding 17 out of the 774 local governments before we came in 2015; they are not holding any now”.

On a ChannelsTV program in April of 2018, presidency spokesperson Femi Adesina said: "In 2015, by the time this administration came, not less than 17 local governments were under Boko Haram occupation. By occupation, they (the terrorists) were running the local governments; they were actually sitting in emirs’ palaces and administering those domains but today, not one local government, not one town is under full control (of the group).”

In his Democracy Day speech, Buhari went from 17 to 18 real quick.

The president’s words were: “When I took the oath of office on 29 May 2015, insecurity reigned. Apart from occupying 18 local governments in the North East, Boko Haram, could at will attack any city including the Federal Capital, could threaten any institution including bombing the United Nations building and Police Headquarters in Abuja”.

What should we go with now? 17 or 18 anyone?

2..Buhari says he was re-elected in March instead of February

The Nigerian presidential election was initially slated for February 16, 2019 but was rescheduled to February 23, 2019 after the electoral commission was hit by its regular bout of logistic nightmare.

President Buhari won the election on February 26, was declared winner of the election on February 27 and was issued his certificate of return on the afternoon of February 27.

Except that someone at the presidency must have ‘time traveled’ as all of this was panning out.

Buhari’s Democracy Day speech said he was re-elected in March.

It read: “In face of these challenges, our government elected by the people in 2015 and re-elected in March has been mapping out policies, measures and laws to maintain our unity and at the same time lift the bulk of our people out of poverty and onto the road to prosperity”

3..Buhari gets Nigeria’s GDP projection mixed up

In President Buhari’s 2019 budget speech, he did state that Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) projection for 2019 was 3.0 percent.

It was a more ambitious projection given that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank had projected that Nigeria’s economy will grow by 2.1 percent in 2019.

In his Democracy Day address, Buhari projected 2.7 percent, not 3.0 percent.

“Following the 60 percent drop in oil prices between 2015 and 2016, through monetary and fiscal measures, we stimulated economic growth, curbed inflation and shored up our external reserves. We now have witnessed 8 quarters of positive growth in the economy and our GDP is expected to grow by 2.7 percent this year”, Buhari said.

4..No, Buhari didn’t take his oath of office on June 12, 2019

We understand that the Inauguration Day (May 29) and Democracy Day (June 12) ceremonies were merged into one this year.

In any case, since the president didn’t deliver this speech on May 29 (the day he swore the oath for a second term in office) but on June 12, the following paragraph could have been edited by the speech writers for purposes of clarity:

“By the Grace of God, I intend to keep the oath I have made today and to serve as President for all Nigerians”.

The oath wasn’t made on June 12, Sir. It really wasn’t.