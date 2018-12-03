Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Ezekwesili vows to provide uninterrupted electricity as President

Ezekwesili vows to provide uninterrupted electricity as President

She vowed that her administration would ensure that the Nigerian electricity supply industry becomes fully functional.

  • Published:
Ezekwesili to provide uninterrupted electricity as President play Dr Oby Ezekwesili (Twitter/@obyezeks)

The presidential candidate of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), Dr Oby Ezekwesili,  has vowed to provide affordable and uninterrupted electricity to all corners of Nigeria if she wins the 2019 presidential election.

The former Minister of Education lamented about the state of the nation's power sector which she said has been badly-managed by successive governments who have made empty promises since the return of democracy in 1999.

She vowed that her administration would ensure that the Nigerian electricity supply industry becomes fully functional to the benefit of the nation.

She said, "From 1999 till date, all the projections made by successive governments to grow the supply of electricity to Nigerians, to either 6,000MW, 10,000MW or 20,000MW, have not been realised.

"The  citizens' desire and willingness to pay an appropriate price of electricity consumed is seen in generators of all shapes and sizes and how much they pay to operate and service these machines.

"The low power availability from the national grid has meant that corporate entities have to divert a large amount of funds from their core productive areas of focus to this critical area of reliable power supply.

"The price of this is paid in not being competitive and great loss of production capacities, which further impoverishes the populace.

"Our vision is to provide sustainable, affordable and uninterrupted electricity supply to all Nigerian towns and villages, starting with Nigerian cities.

"Our vision is to ensure that the Nigerian electricity supply industry becomes fully functional, vibrant and employs hundreds of thousands of young Nigerians, in both the on-grid and off-grid segments."

The presidential candidate further assured that the supply of electricity would create jobs and increase productivity as it would facilitate and grow commercial and industrial activities.

2019 presidential election

The 2019 presidential election, scheduled for February 16, 2019, is billed to be closely-fought between President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, of the People's Democratic Party (PDP).

Alongside Ezekwesili in the chasing pack is Donald Duke of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Kingsley Moghalu of the Young Progressive Party (YPP), Fela Durotoye of the Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN), and Omoyele Sowore of the African Action Congress (AAC).

Others are Tope Fasua of the Abundance Nigeria Renewal Party (ANRP), Eunice Atuejide of the National Interest Party (NIP), Adesina Fagbenro-Byron of the Kowa Party (KP), Chike Ukaegbu of the Advanced Allied Party (AAP), Hamza Al-Mustapha of the People's Party of Nigeria (PPN), Obadiah Mailafia of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), and many more.

79 candidates will contest in the election, the highest number ever in Nigeria's electoral history.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is a Senior News Reporter for Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Sowore raises N37.6m on GoFundMe for presidential campaign, needs N400m...bullet
2 Atiku appoints 3 youths, a woman as aides, kicks off campaign in...bullet
3 Labour party presidential candidate declares support for Buhari,...bullet

Related Articles

Dambazau says Atiku will 'suffer a bloodied nose' against Buhari in 2019
Sowore raises N37.6m on GoFundMe for presidential campaign, needs N400m more
Atiku to kick off presidential campaign in Sokoto on Monday
Saraki says Buhari's Trader Moni programme is 'sophisticated vote-buying'
Eunice Atuejide confident Nigerian youths will make her President in 2019
Moghalu accuses Buhari of using corruption war to fuel political agenda
Ezekwesili says Nigerian lives have become cheap under Buhari
Buhari, Atiku, other presidential candidates to debate in January 2019
Fela Durotoye to paint houses, give children books in Kaduna as part of social impact campaign
Presidential candidate, Ezekwesili, says corruption is a tax on poor Nigerians

Politics

Senator Kabiru Marafa said a militia have taken over Zamfara and the state governor, Abdulaziz Yari is aware.
Marafa says he’ll remain in APC to support Buhari
Buhari cancels private visit to Daura to show respect to victims of Boko Haram attacks
PDP alleges N11trn has been stolen under Buhari's watch
Gbor says he can make Nigerians happy if elected President
Dambazau says Atiku will 'suffer a bloodied nose' against Buhari in 2019
Sanwo-Olu says Lagosians are not under anyone's bondage
Sanwo-Olu says Lagosians are not under anyone's bondage
X
Advertisement