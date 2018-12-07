Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Oby Ezekwesili says she does not subscribe to homosexual values

Oby Ezekwesili says she does not subscribe to homosexual values

Dr. Obiageli Ezekwesili identifies as one who does not favour the idea of homosexuality in a series of tweets.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Oby Ezekwesili says she does not subscribe to homosexual values play

Dr Oby Ezekwesili

(Pulse)

Dr. Obiageli Ezekwesili has confirmed that she has no interest in supporting gay values but hopes to uphold the constitutional rights of Nigerians if elected as president in the 2019 elections.

On Monday, December 3, 2018, the activist who is bidding for the position under the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN) gave a speech at the Chatham House where she seemed to have been misunderstood.

Commenting via Twitter four days after, Ezekwesili insists that he religious practice being a Christian does not permit her to endorse homosexuality.

"As a Christian who has a strong scriptural anchor, I don’t subscribe to the Gay or Lesbian life choice," the presidential candidate notes in a tweet.

According to Ezekwesili, her position regarding homosexuality is a widely known opinion especially to gay rights activist Bisi Alimi.

ALSO READ: Ezekwesili seeks end to fuel subsidy regime

On protecting human rights, Donald Duke who is contesting for the presidency like Ezekwesili says he will not criminalize gay persons though he does not understand the concept about their sexuality.

Oby Ezekwesili says she does not subscribe to homosexual values play

Donald Duke can pretty much with any competent hand regardless of sexual orientation as long as they are able to deliver.

 

Having one in his cabinet is also of no bearing as long as the individual is able to get some work done.

"His sexuality is private to him, I don't want to know if you're gay. It's not my business. My business is 'Can he perform the assignment that has been assigned to him?'," says Donald Duke while chatting with Falz, and a reporter, Laila Johnson-Salami in an interview.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson is a reporter at Pulse. A alte music enthusiast seeking positive social change. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 45 political parties endorse Atiku Abubakar in Abujabullet
2 PDP explains why Southeast governors didn't attend Atiku's Sokoto rallybullet
3 "This Buhari must go," Atiku declares at southwest rallybullet

Related Articles

Ezekwesili criticises BON for threatening to shut down broadcasting stations
Ezekwesili mourns fallen soldiers, calls for death figures
Ezekwesili speaks on ending Boko Haram in CNN interview
Ezekwesili seeks end to fuel subsidy regime 

Politics

Group buys APC's N45m forms for Buhari to contest in 2019
2019 Elections: South-West group pledges massive votes for Buhari
Why Buhari refused to sign Electoral Amendment bill into law
Why Buhari refused to sign Electoral Amendment bill into law
Buhari's aide, Lauretta, caught in fake news about Atiku
Speaker says Zamfara politically stable for APC to be victorious
President Muhammadu Buhari
2019: Ebonyi APC chairman drums support for Buhari’s re-election
X
Advertisement