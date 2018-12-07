news

Dr. Obiageli Ezekwesili has confirmed that she has no interest in supporting gay values but hopes to uphold the constitutional rights of Nigerians if elected as president in the 2019 elections.

On Monday, December 3, 2018, the activist who is bidding for the position under the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN) gave a speech at the Chatham House where she seemed to have been misunderstood.

Commenting via Twitter four days after, Ezekwesili insists that he religious practice being a Christian does not permit her to endorse homosexuality.

"As a Christian who has a strong scriptural anchor, I don’t subscribe to the Gay or Lesbian life choice," the presidential candidate notes in a tweet.

According to Ezekwesili, her position regarding homosexuality is a widely known opinion especially to gay rights activist Bisi Alimi .

On protecting human rights, Donald Duke who is contesting for the presidency like Ezekwesili says he will not criminalize gay persons though he does not understand the concept about their sexuality.

Having one in his cabinet is also of no bearing as long as the individual is able to get some work done.

"His sexuality is private to him, I don't want to know if you're gay. It's not my business. My business is 'Can he perform the assignment that has been assigned to him?'," says Donald Duke while chatting with Falz, and a reporter, Laila Johnson-Salami in an interview.