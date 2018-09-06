Pulse.ng logo
Ex-Works Minister, Adeyeye, joins Ekiti senatorial race

A former Minister of State for Works, Mr Adedayo Adeyeye, on Thursday joined the list of aspirants eying the senatorial seat.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Adeyeye is contesting on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) after defecting from the Peoples Democratic Party.

Adeyeye, who made his intention known at his Ise-Ekiti country home  during  a meeting he hosted, said he was responding to calls to represent the people of Ekiti South Senatorial District

He promised to give the district the expected quality representation and meaningful democratic dividends if elected in the 2019 general elections.

NAN reports that the former PDP National Publicity Secretary and one-time spokesperson for Afenifere said he had the support of the party’s stakeholders for his aspirations.

He also expressed confidence that the governor-elect, Dr Kayode Fayemi, would not disappoint the people of the state.

“I want to thank the youths, elders and leaders of the party for the way they mobilised during the July 14 election.

“ I was the happiest man in Ekiti over the way the APC chased away Gov. Ayo  Fayose.

“I decided to return to APC  because I was a foundation member of Alliance for Democracy.

“ I was the Publicity Secretary of the party at a time and I remained in the party until Action Congress was  formed. So I only returned home,  not that I defected

“I want to assure you that I will do Ekiti South proud if given the ticket.

“ I will not discriminate and the fact that you asked me to host this meeting confirmed that APC is not discriminatory.

“Let me assure you, the APC will win the next presidential election.

“ President Muhammadu Buhari will return again as president.

“ We will win the three seats in the senate, the six  in House of Representatives and the 26 Assembly seats  because APC is united.

“I will do well for our people, I will bring my varied  and vast experiences to bear  if elected.

“  I will fight for Ekiti people in the Senate. We are sure of victory  because our party is strong, focused and united,’’  he said.

Adeyeye  also commended   those who shelved their ambition for him to contest , saying it was an indication of his acceptability in the party.

“I want to thank those who stepped down to prevent crisis in the party as  this indicates  that our party is united and we are committed to ensuring that we have a landslide victory in the elections,’’ he said.

