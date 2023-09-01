ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Ex-presidential candidates call on Tinubu to include them in his govt

News Agency Of Nigeria

The candidates added that the president should know that not all the presidential candidates are against his victory.

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]
President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

Recommended articles

The presidential candidate of the National Rescue Movement (NRM), Amb. Felix Osakwe, made the call while speaking on behalf of the Forum of Concerned Presidential Candidates when they visited the National Chirman of the APC. Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some of the presidential candidates include those of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Action Democratic Party (ADP), National Rescue Movement (NRM) and Action Peoples Party (APP) among others.

”Our forum is for peace and development of Nigeria. The president should be told that not all the presidential candidates are against his victory,” he said,

ADVERTISEMENT

He explained that the meeting with Ganduje was to identify with the APC national chairman, thank God for his appointment and also identify with the Tinubu-led administration. He added that the group also expect Ganduje to lead them to meet with Tinubu so he could hear their views.

Responding, Ganduje appreciated the forum’s visit and promised to convey their views to president Tinubu.

“I will convey your views and requests. And I will ensure that you see Mr President in person. I thank you for being faithful to your respective parties.

“I salute you for being good ambassadors of your own political parties, not destroyers of your parties, and not turning your political parties as a source of revenue,” Ganduje said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Late Taiwo Akinkunmi's family calls on FG to honour him with state burial

Late Taiwo Akinkunmi's family calls on FG to honour him with state burial

BREAKING: NLC initiates 2-day warning strike

BREAKING: NLC initiates 2-day warning strike

Gov Bago expresses concern over rising cases of substance abuse among youths

Gov Bago expresses concern over rising cases of substance abuse among youths

Gombe Govt approves ₦10,000 increment in workers’ salary

Gombe Govt approves ₦10,000 increment in workers’ salary

Keyamo lays out FG's plans to generate more revenue from FAAN

Keyamo lays out FG's plans to generate more revenue from FAAN

Ex-presidential candidates call on Tinubu to include them in his govt

Ex-presidential candidates call on Tinubu to include them in his govt

Top 10 crazy things billonaires do to have fun

Top 10 crazy things billonaires do to have fun

Minister of Transport supports plans to reintroduce Kaduna train service

Minister of Transport supports plans to reintroduce Kaduna train service

Tinubu seeks UNs' assistance to tackle terrorism, poverty

Tinubu seeks UNs' assistance to tackle terrorism, poverty

Pulse Sports

Yetunde Barnabas: Nollywood actress jumps for joy over multi-million-naira gift by Super Eagles star on her birthday

Yetunde Barnabas: Nollywood actress jumps for joy over multi-million-naira gift by Super Eagles star on her birthday

Arsenal vs Man Utd: 5 things Arteta must do for the Gunners to beat the Red Devils

Arsenal vs Man Utd: 5 things Arteta must do for the Gunners to beat the Red Devils

Asisat Oshoala: Super Falcons star shows off style with Barcelona in Mexico

Asisat Oshoala: Super Falcons star shows off style with Barcelona in Mexico

From earning over N80million weekly to earning less than N22m - Ighalo’s new Saudi wages REVEALED!

From earning over N80million weekly to earning less than N22m - Ighalo’s new Saudi wages REVEALED!

Lautaro Martinez is not on same level as Osimhen — Ex-Inter defender

Lautaro Martinez is not on same level as Osimhen — Ex-Inter defender

Wilfred Ndidi teases Bayern Munich and Nottingham Forest with stellar cameo for Leicester

Wilfred Ndidi teases Bayern Munich and Nottingham Forest with stellar cameo for Leicester

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lamidi Apapa and Julius Abure [LindaIkeji]

Confusion in Labour Party as Apapa, Abure differ over appeal court judgment

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike. (TheWhistler)

BREAKING: I dare anyone to suspend me, Wike tells PDP

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike and former spokesman of Atiku campaign, Daniel Bwala.

Wike will be expelled from PDP at appropriate time, Atiku's ex-spokesman

Abdullahi-Umar-Ganduje, the National Chairman of the APC [Leadership]

APC disowns own campaign council lists for Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi governorship elections