Ex-PDP governorship candidate in Katsina State defects to APC

Musa Nashuni, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in the 2015 general election in Katsina State, has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He was received into the party by Sen. Ahmed Kaita on Wednesday in Kankia in the state.

Kaita commended the decampee and his followers “for summoning the courage” to join the APC.

“All our brothers who joined APC will be treated equally without discrimination,” Kaita said.

Nashuni said that he decided to join APC in order to give his contribution to efforts to move the state forward.

“Katsina under APC has recorded a lot of infrastructure development especially in Health, Education, Agriculture, Water Supply and Rural Development,” he said.

He called on all his supporters to join the APC to enable them to reap the dividends of democracy in the state.

