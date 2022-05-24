RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Ex-PDP Chairman’s son clinches party’s Rep. ticket

News Agency Of Nigeria

Alhaji Mohammed Abba-Bello, son of former National Chairman of PDP, Alhaji Bello Mohammed-Haliru, has been declared party’s flag-bearer for Birnin Kebbi/Kalgo/Bunza federal constituency.

Alhaji Mohammed Abba-Bello (TheSun)
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Bello defeated the incumbent member representing the area at the House of Representatives, Alhaji Mohammed Bello-Yakubu, who defected from All Progressives Congress (APC) recently.

Declaring the result at Royal Events Centre Birnin-Kebbi on Tuesday, the Returning Officer, Alhaji Bello Shehu-Kwasara said Abba-Bello scored 64 votes to defeat Bello-Yakubu who got 41 votes.

He said 108 delegates were accredited by the electoral officers led by Alhaji Bello Makama.

He said: “Having scored the highest number of votes and as required by the provision of party’s constitution, I hereby declare Barrister Muhammed Abba Bello as the winner of this election and the flag bearer of our great party, PDP for Birnin Kebbi/Kalgo/Bunza federal constituency.”

Bello-Yakubu lost after defecting from APC in March.

Bello-Yakubu, fondly known as Rilisco, pitched tent with PDP after falling out with the stakeholders of APC in the state, a party that he represented as a member, state House of Assembly before moving to House of Representatives.

NAN also reports that the costest was very keen, leading to a charged atmosphere from both sides.

It was, however, conducted peacefully and orderly.

News Agency Of Nigeria

