Ex Osun Speaker Defects to APC

  • Published:
PDP members defect to APC (Illustrative) play In Osun, Former Assembly Speaker Defects to APC (lagostelevision)

Ahead of Sept. 22 governorship election, Mr Adejare Bello, a one time Speaker of the State House of Assembly, on Friday defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Bello, a member of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), had on Monday resigned his membership of the party.

NAN also reports that Bello serverd as speaker of the state aasembly between 2003 and 2011 on the platform of the PDP.

In a letter addressed to Mr. Soji Adagunodo, the PDP state Chairman, the former speaker said that he resigned his membership because the party has drifted from the ideals of its founding fathers.

Bello, however, was received into APC by Gov. Rauf Aregbesola, at its mega rally in Ede on Friday.

The decampee denied the allegation that he received N100 million to defect to APC.

Bello appealed to people of of the state to massively vote for the APC in the forthcoming gubernatorial elections, adding that the APC candidate has better plans for the state.

In his remarks, Gov. Aregbesola commended the former speaker for joining the party, and described the bold action as  “right step in the right direction ‘

The governor appealed to the people of the state to vote for the party for continuity.

Aregbesola assured the people that the party would not dissapoint them if voted again into power.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

