Ex-NBA president, Akpata joins Edo governorship race

News Agency Of Nigeria

He promised to take the Labour Party to greater heights if he emerged as the candidate of the party in the primary.

Former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Olumide Akpata. [Premium Times]
Former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Olumide Akpata. [Premium Times]

Akpata, who declared his intention under the Labour Party, said he decided to aspire on the platform of the LP because the party was the only people-oriented.

He said that he was motivated by his interest in the people, adding that he had the experience and the capacity to lead the people of Edo.

Akpata, who lamented that the people had been taken out of the equation in governance and politics, said if given the opportunity, he would change the narrative.

“My interest is for the people of Edo State. And what I find out in politics and governance in Nigeria today is that the people have been taken out of the equation. Nobody cares about the people.

“So, when I look around, the only party I find to be people-oriented and interested in the lots of our people is the Labour Party.

“So I have come here to express my interest and to carry the people along,” he said.



State Chairman of the party, Kelly Ogbaloi, said the Working Committee had endorsed his aspiration.

He promised to provide a level playing ground for all aspirants in the party.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governorship election, according to INEC timetable, is scheduled for Sept. 21, 2024

News Agency Of Nigeria



