Ex-NBA President Akpata emerges Labour Party candidate for Edo guber poll

News Agency Of Nigeria

Former NBA President, Olumide Akpata [Twitter:@thecableng]
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Akpata polled 316 votes to defeat other aspirants at the party’s primary election, held in Benin on Friday, February 23, 2024.

Kenneth Imansuangbon got seven votes, while Prof. Sunday Eromosele and Sergius Ogun scored seven and four votes, respectively.

The Chief Returning Officer of the election and Deputy Governor of Abia, Emechulu Ikecbukwu, shortly after declaring Akpata the winner of the contest, said that the party represents truth, hard work and transparency.

While commending the aspirants for showing the spirit of sportsmanship, he urged Akpata to carry other aspirants along.

In his acceptance speech, Akpata pledged good governance if elected governor of the state.

News Agency Of Nigeria

Ex-NBA President Akpata emerges Labour Party candidate for Edo guber poll

